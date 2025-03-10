Players are bored of this feature in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

Vaults were brought back for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2. They contain Gold Bars, weapons, and other loot that should give players a leg up during a match. However, unlike previous Seasons, this time around, opening Vaults feels like more work with less pay; rewards are so terrible that eliminating NPCs and Bosses to collect loot seems more worthwhile. This is what u/FearlessAd7562 had to say on a viral Reddit post:

"For the amount of effort it all takes, the loot is very underwhelming. Especially when you have to share it with teammates. Often in Duos, I leave the vault with the same gun I went in with - usually green, and with no ammo left."

While this is not everyone's opinion, most are in agreement that Vaults are just not worth it. The effort and time required to break into one could be better spent getting loot by alternative methods. u/FearlessAd7562 went on to say this:

"In contrast, I can kill 2 npcs and 1 boss dude for a guaranteed chug jug and purple holo AR at a radio station which takes ~ 3 seconds."

If this seems like a problem that has been blown out of proportion, it is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Vaults in Chapter 6 Season 2. Of course, you could always loot the Secret Rooms at Outlaw Oasis and Shiny Shafts, but it doesn't solve this issue. Additionally, it would seem that there is such a thing as too many Gold Bars.

"I've opened a total of 1 vault, and that was so I could complete the quest." - Vaults in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 need a rework

Aside from having too many Gold Bars (with no way to spend them), Vaults, in general, lack loot that is worth the effort. When Purple weapons can be found using easier methods, the time, effort, and resources spent to crack open a Vault seems wasted. While Dill Coins are needed to use the Black Market, even their value is diminished when good weapons can be found lying about.

The only reason to visit a Vault is to complete Quests/Challenges. Aside from this facet, if you're new to the game, you may want to experience new features. However, for players who have been here for a few Seasons, Vaults are not as exciting as they could be. With Gold Bars being easy to obtain, players can go the entire match without visiting a Vault in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2.

Here is what a few others had to say about it:

Reddit user u/TigerKirby215 summed up the entire connundrum by saying:

"I think vaults are a little better in duos or even squads because you can toss a Dill Bit to whoever has crap loot and let them buy their pick of boons or Legendaries, but in solos there's no reason to even bother with the vault. What? I stand around like an idiot shooting a literal wall while loud sirens blare in the background and for what? Two legendary chests, gold bars , and Dill Bits which I can exchange for weapons that are worse than what I get from random drops?

The user also mentions that despite the Baron Escalation Tax being active and Fletcher Kane overcharging for weapons/items, they still have 4,500 Gold Bars. There are simply too many Gold Bars going around in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2, far too many for anyone to utilize (if they play regularly).

As mentioned by u/DietCokeIsntheAnswer, if you have to travel to a Black Market to redeem Dill Coins after breaking into the Vault, what's the point of it all? This added second task to make use of items found within the Vault seems pointless. It would be easier to wait for someone to break into a Vault and then eliminate them afterward.

As it stands, the only reason to get into a Vault is to experience it and complete a Quest(s) since Playtime XP is not active in Battle Royale/Zero Build. Once you experience it firsthand, there's no use in breaking in again unless you have a teammate who needs decent loot and the coast is relatively clear.

Until Vaults are reworked to be more rewarding in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2, they will continue to go unopened for the most part; they will remain more of a novelty than anything else. Hopefully, Epic Games will make some changes in the upcoming Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 v34.10 update on March 11, 2025. It would be a shame to let this mechanic go to waste for the duration of the entire season.

