Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Playtime XP, explained

Understanding how Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Playtime XP works is the secret to leveling up quickly. Knowing when to jump from one mode to another to min-max the amount of experience you gain will save you a lot of time. Of course, if you prefer playing a single mode and completing objectives/tasks there, there's nothing wrong with that either. However, you may burn out from just playing one mode. As such, trying out different things is good.

Ad

With XP being shared across all modes, you don't have to worry about not progressing on Battle Passes that are currently active. That said, the information regarding Playtime XP was shared by leaker @archer_fortnite and @SpushFNBR.

Here is more information about Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Playtime XP.

Note: The information provided in this article is based on data-mining and in-game trackers but is subject to change at Epic Games' discretion.

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Here's the breakdown for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Playtime XP across all modes

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Playtime XP is earned every 15 minutes that you are active in official modes, with Creative being the only odd one out. As long as the Creative experience has an XP Device active, user-made maps will provide XP. Here's a brief breakdown of each mode and the XP you will get every 15 minutes.

Reload: 2450

2450 OG: 1600

1600 Ballistic: 2550

2550 Lego: 2650

2650 Lego Brick Life: 3000

3000 Jam Stage: 3000

3000 Creative: 3000

Some modes, like Reload, OG, and Ballistic, have had their Playtime XP buffed. Others, such as LEGO, have had their Playtime XP nerfed. These changes could always be reversed, but as of now, they are active.

Ad

Coming to Battle Royale/Zero Build, it would seem there is no Playtime XP active. While this could change once the v34.10 update goes live on March 11, 2025, nothing can be said with certainty at the moment.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Playtime XP (Lego/Reload/OG/Ballistic/Festival), Creative XP, and Save The World XP are capped at 4,000,000 (each) per week. If you manage to reach this cap, you will earn a staggering 12,000,000 XP, which is 150 Seasonal Levels. Here are the days on which Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Playtime XP will reset, allowing you to farm XP again if you reach the weekly cap:

Playtime XP: Friday 9 am EST

Friday 9 am EST Creative XP: Friday 9 am EST

Friday 9 am EST Save the World XP: Tuesday 9 am EST

Ad

That is all there is to know about Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Playtime XP. If you're aiming to unlock all rewards on the Battle Pass, 4,000,000 XP a week is more than enough. Earning that much XP per week will ensure that you'll reach level 200 within a month. This is by merely playing the game. Quests and other challenges have not been taken into consideration.

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback