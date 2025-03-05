Fortnite Lantern Fest Cup 2025: Start date, how to participate, and rewards

Epic Games has brought back the Fortnite Lantern Fest Cup 2025 to celebrate the month of Ramadan. Although there is no shared prize pool (which is a bummer), there are many prizes to be won. However, you will have to battle it out and test your mettle in combat to win them.
There's still some time to prepare and sharpen your skills, adjust to the current meta, and figure out the best way to deal with opponents swiftly. On that note, here is everything you need to know about the Fortnite Lantern Fest Cup 2025.
Fortnite Lantern Fest Cup 2025 details
Start date
The Fortnite Lantern Fest Cup 2025 will commence on March 8, 2025. The exact time will be disclosed by Epic Games soon, either via the in-game competitive tab and/or on social media channels.
How to participate
To participate in the Fortnite Lantern Fest Cup 2025, you must ensure a few things. Here is the checklist:
- You must be at least 13 years of age.
- You must comply with Epic Games' TOS and Fortnite EULA.
- You must enable 2FA.
- You must not be affiliated with Epic Games.
- You must ensure your player name adheres to the guidelines set forth by Epic Games.
- You must ensure your Epic Games account has not faced any ban(s) or suspension(s) in recent days (14).
- You must ensure your Epic Games account is level fifty (50) and/or above.
- You must ensure you are not participating from Prohibited Countries (Cuba, Iran, Iraq, North Korea, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and the regions of Crimea, Donetsk, and Luhansk).
- You must ensure you reside within the European Union to play on iOS devices.
Cup format
The Fortnite Lantern Fest Cup 2025 will be a Solo Cup. Each elimination will be worth two (2) points. To secure a Victory Royale, you will need 60 points. Furthermore, the Cup is open to players from all regions.
Prizes
Prizes will be awarded based on placement within the Leaderboard. Note that the number of players receiving prizes is based on their respective regions. Here are prizes that can be won based on region and placement:
OCE, ASIA, ME, EU, BR, AND NAW:
- 1st - 200th "Anwar" In-Game Cosmetic Outfit
- 1st - 200th "Noorah" In-Game Cosmetic Outfit
- 1st - 200th "Lunar Lantern" Backbling
- 1st - 200th “Moonlit Blades" In-Game Cosmetic Backbling
EU:
- 1st - 2000th "Anwar" In-Game Cosmetic Outfit
- 1st - 2000th "Noorah" In-Game Cosmetic Outfit
- 1st - 2000th "Lunar Lantern" Backbling
- 1st - 2000th “Moonlit Blades" In-Game Cosmetic Backbling
