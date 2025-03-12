Fortnite leaks shed light on Chapter 6 Season 3 boss "DarkVortex"

According to the latest Fortnite leaks, a new boss — codenamed "DarkVortex" — is seemingly in development for Chapter 6 Season 3. This comes as no surprise as Epic Games is always at the drawing board, creating new bosses and coming up with new creatures to populate the Metaverse.

The information was shared on X by leakers @Wensoing and @Loolo_WRLD. The duo are trusted sources within the community and often work with each other to shed light on upcoming features, the most recent being the upcoming "Enhanced Resurrection" gameplay feature for Reboot Vans.

Note: Since the information is based on leaks, it should be taken with a pinch of salt and is subject to change.

Fortnite leaks suggest "DarkVortex" already has eight sound effects associated with it

Despite Chapter 6 Season 3 only launching on May 2, 2025, it would seem that Epic Games is already hard at work on upcoming content. As per the information shared, "DarkVortex" already has up to eight sound effects associated with it. Here is the current list:

Bite

Elimination

Spawn

Swipe

Alerted

Flinch

Wandering

Reach

Given the nature of some of these sound effects, especially "Bite" and "Swipe," the leakers suggested that it could be a creature. However, the other sound effects do hint at it being a boss. Either way, it is far too soon to say for certain which it could be. Besides, bosses have been known to be creatures as well. Kado Thorne (who was a boss and vampire) from Chapter 4 Season 4 is a good example.

It's also impossible to state anything based on the codename, as Epic Games uses them as placeholders. For instance, the newly added Allen The Alien skin in Fortnite is codenamed "cabbagesugar". It has no relevance to the character and is completely random. This is mostly done to throw data miners off track.

That said, we could expect more information to surface in the coming weeks. And if it turns out to be a boss, it will likely be hostile, given the sound effects. Furthermore, with bosses like Fletcher Kane playing a major role in Chapter 6, we could see many more added next Season.

