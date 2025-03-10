Fortnite leaks suggest Transformers will become permanent feature in Creative

According to the latest Fortnite leaks, Transformers will soon become a permanent feature in Creative. The official collaboration took place back in Chapter 4 Season 3, with Optimus Prime and Optimus Primal featuring as Outfits. Another highlight of the collaboration was Cybertron Cannon. Players would "tree-camp" and shoot at unsuspecting opponents below. It was fun, but like all other crossovers, this, too, had to end — until now.

Ad

The information regarding Transformers becoming a permanent feature in Creative mode was brought to light by leakers @Loolo_WRLD and @BeastFNCreative. Their X posts were also re-shared by veteran leaker @ShiinaBR. Here is more on the topic at hand.

Note: The information comes from trustworthy sources but should be taken with a pinch of salt as it is subject to change.

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Fortnite leaks suggest Transformers will get Creative Island, Vehicle Spawner, and Cybertron Cannon

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Based on the details at hand, the permanent collaborations with Transformers could feature three things. The first is a Creative Island Collab Set that will allow players to use prefabs to build their own Creative experiences.

The next is a special Vehicle Spawner, which could mean a brand new vehicle being added to the game. It could be one of the Transformers in the shape of a car/truck.

Lastly, the Island Set could utilize the Cybertron Cannon, which was part of the original collaboration, as mentioned.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

This permanent collaboration will be something like the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Islands that are in Fortnite. Transformers Islands will likely also come with their own loot pool and rules, which will be intriguing to see as they will be built using UEFN (Unreal Editor for Fortnite). This is taking into account that Chapter 7 Season 1 will likely be created using only UEFN.

Aside from what has been mentioned, we could see new cosmetics getting added. However, nothing can be said for certain at the moment. We could get more information when the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 v34.10 update on March 11, 2025, goes live, but for the time being, this is all we know.

Ad

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback