Fortnite leaks suggest Chapter 6 will have a total of five Seasons; Chapter 3 OG seemingly ruled out

According to the latest Fortnite leaks, Epic Games is seemingly breaking from the norm of having four Seasons followed by a throwback Chapter. This pattern was established during Chapter 4, when there were four Seasons followed by a throwback to Chapter 1 for a month. Once that ended, Chapter 5 began, and the same pattern was followed with Chapter 2: Remix lasting for a month, followed by Chapter 6.

The information was brought to light by leakers @Loolo_WRLD, @fnmuffins, and @ddman_12. This was a collaborative effort, which, by the looks of it, yielded some promising results. Given @Loolo_WRLD's track record, including shedding light on the upcoming Mortal Kombat "Hookshot" item, the information can be vouched for. Here is more on the topic at hand and what it could mean for Chapter 6.

Note: The information is from a legitimate source but is subject to change at Epic Games' discretion and, as such, should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Fortnite leaks claim Chapter 6 will not have a throwback to Chapter 3

Based on the details shared, Chapter 6 should have five Seasons. This is because the "TurtleIsland" plugin that is related to the island (map) is slated to remain active until the start of Chapter 7 Season 1 (v38.00).

If a throwback to Chapter 3 OG were to occur, the files would showcase a change in the plugin being used, as the map would change. However, this is not the case at present. This means that Chapter 6 will likely have five full Seasons, with the last one ending around the start of December 2025.

Or perhaps Epic Games would want to start Chapter 7 in 2026 - which would mean that each phase of the storyline would run from January to December. While this cannot be confirmed at present, it would make a lot of sense.

Planning content (especially Winterfest) and storyline would be easier since all the festivities for the year would be part of one Chapter instead of two. This would be a shift in terms of runtime for Chapters, but to players, it shouldn't matter all that much.

In any case, for the time being, the focus should be on the upcoming content for the Fortnite v34.10 update on March 11, 2025. This will be the first major update of Chapter 6 Season 2.

