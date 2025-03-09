Fortnite leak suggests things are going to get "explosive" in Chapter 6 Season 2

According to the latest Fortnite leak, more explosive items and weapons are supposedly coming to Chapter 6 Season 2. Given that the current theme, "Lawless", is related to heists and bank-jobs, explosives play a crucial role in gameplay. In fact, to get into a Vault, you need explosives — Thermite being the main go-to item. Additionally, the Plasma Burst Laser and Rocket Drill (both items to arrive in v34.10) can be used to speed up the process.

Ad

The information regarding the supposedly upcoming explosives was shared on the social media platform X by @Loolo_WRLD. The individual in question is a reputed source who recently even divulged information about Chapter 6 having a total of five full Seasons. That said, here is what we know so far about the new explosives rumored to come in Chapter 6 Season 2.

Note: The information comes from a trusted source but is subject to change and, as such, should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Ad

Trending

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Fortnite leak suggests Explosives Expertise Quests category and C4 coming soon to Chapter 6 Season 2

According to the leaked information, C4 may be the next explosive item/weapon to be added to the loot pool of Chapter 6 Season 2. Players should be able to place them on surfaces and detonate them remotely. In case of an emergency, they can be fired at to cause them to explode. This item could be a variant of the older Remote Explosive, but it will likely have its own quirks.

Ad

We could also see other explosive items being unvaulted, such as the Guided Missile and Quad Launcher. Their AOE damage would be ideal to take out opponents clumped up together. It would take a bit of skill to use these weapons, but nothing that practice and perseverance will not be able to see through.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lastly, there could be a new Explosives Expertise Quests category added to the game later on in Chapter 6 Season 2. With Playtime XP missing in Battle Royale/Zero Build modes, this will be a great way to level up.

That being said, with the v34.10 update slated to arrive on March 11, 2025, we could see new weapons and items added to the game, such as the "Pump & Dump" and Rocket Drill. We could expect to see a shift in the meta once both items are introduced.

Ad

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback