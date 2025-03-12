According to the recent Fortnite leak, it would seem that Epic Games is planning something for April Fool's Day. This may seem like a joke, given the date and the occasion, but it's not. It wouldn't be the first time that Epic Games is planning something to celebrate April Fool's Day. In fact, the third update (v34.21) is slated to drop on April 1 or April 8, 2025 (depending on the final timeline).

The information about the April Fool's Day event was shared on the social media platform X by leaker @Wensoing. The individual is a trusted source of information and often associates with fellow leaker @Loolo-WRLD, who recently shed light on the fact that Chapter 6 will have a total of five Seasons. Here is more information about the April Fool's Day update and subsequent event.

Note: The information herein is from a trusted source but is subject to change. Please take it with a pinch of salt.

Fortnite leak suggests April Fool's Day event to be Battle Royale exclusive

Based on the details at hand, the April Fool's Day event will be limited to Battle Royale and, very likely, Zero Build. There appear to be Challenges that players will be able to undertake to gain XP. Given that Playtime XP is not present in either mode, this will be a great way to level up.

Unfortunately, there is no information pertaining to in-game changes that could occur. In the past, Epic Games has tweaked certain items to function differently for laughs and gags. While not everyone will or would enjoy this, the change in weapons wouldn't be for more than a short duration, as Battle Royale/Zero Build is the most played mode.

Aside from the April Fool's Day event, we will also see content for Easter being teased soon enough. The Easter Egg Launcher will more than likely be added back to the loot pool, and cosmetics for the occasion will be introduced to the Fortnite Item Shop.

That is everything we know for the time being. We can expect more information regarding the April Fool's Day event to appear toward the second half of March 2025.

