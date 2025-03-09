Fortnite leak all but confirms another collaboration with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

According to the latest Fortnite leak, another massive Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collaboration is coming soon. Unlike the first time, wherein the "heroes in a half shell" were to mischief in the Battle Royale/Zero Build, they could now be part of Rocket League as well. This will not be surprising since both IPs are owned by Epic Games.

The information presented was brought to light by @SamLeakss, one of the most trusted sources of leaks for information related to Rocket Racing and Rocket League. Given that veteran leaker @ShiinaBR also re-shared some of the information, it adds to the authenticity of it all.

Note: While the information is from a trusted source, it should be taken with a pinch of salt as it is subject to change.

Fortnite leak suggests Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles vehicles, event, and other cosmetics coming soon

Based on the details provided, the Rocket League + Fortnite x TMNT collaboration will feature plenty of new content. The timeline is slated for March or April 2025, although the exact date remains unknown. That said, here is everything we can expect to see during this collaboration:

New Party Wagon Vehicle in Fortnite + Rocket League

Van is an Epic Original Design (SUV)

Van will have a Red Design and Ooze Cosmetics

Big Rocket League Event with free rewards that work in Fortnite

New Fortnite skins that will come later

Additionally, cosmetics themed around Pizza and Shredder could also be part of the upcoming TMNT collaboration. They should also be arriving in Fortnite. Since many cosmetics are now cross-compatible between the two games, having them in both IPs makes sense (especially from a business perspective). Hopefully, the TMNT cosmetics will not be as expensive as those recently featured in CoD.

Lastly, there is also talk of Krang being part of the collaboration, although it is unclear if this will happen at all. Many times, ideas are scrapped during the development cycle, an example being the leaked creatures that may or may not be coming to LEGO Fortnite. If they don't fit into the game, they are often removed.

For the time being, the focus should be on other cosmetics that could be part of Rocket League and then come to Fortnite. Most of these shoudl be related to Rocket racing. Given that Epic Games has been releasing many new Car Bodies like the Nimbus AC Milan (Puma x Off-White), it would make sense to bolster this segment of the Fortnite Item Shop.

We could see more information being leaked or revealed following the Fortnite v34.10 update that is slated to go live on March 11, 2025. If nothing is revealed on the given date, information should be divulged when Season 18 of Rocket League begins on March 14, 2025.

