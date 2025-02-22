How to get the Nimbus AC Milan (Puma x Off-White) car skin in Fortnite

By Matthew Wilkins
Modified Feb 22, 2025 08:26 GMT
The Nimbus AC Milan (Puma x Off-White) car skin is now in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)
The Nimbus AC Milan (Puma x Off-White) car skin is now in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

The Nimbus AC Milan (Puma x Off-White) car skin in Fortnite was introduced in Chapter 6 Season 2, with update v34.00. This collaboration between the brands is the first of its kind in the Metaverse. As far as the Nimbus goes, it looks absolutely stunning, and with the numerous customization options, you will be able to style it as you see fit.

It is part of the Puma Series, and you will be able to use it in Battle Royale and Rocket Racing. Due to Epic Games streaming cosmetics, purchasing the Nimbus AC Milan (Puma x Off-White) car skin in Fortnite makes it available in Rocket League.

Here's how you can get the Nimbus AC Milan (Puma x Off-White) car skin in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1.

How to get the Nimbus AC Milan (Puma x Off-White) car skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

You can purchase the Nimbus AC Milan (Puma x Off-White) car skin in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)
You can purchase the Nimbus AC Milan (Puma x Off-White) car skin in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

As of February 22, 2025, the Nimbus AC Milan (Puma x Off-White) car skin in Fortnite is listed in the Item Shop under the "Start Your Engines - AC Milan (Puma x Off-White)" Tab. The car skin can be purchased via AC Milan x PUMA x Off-White | Nimbus Bundle.

The Nimbus Bundle comprises these cosmetic items:

  • Nimbus (Car Body + Nimbus Body Color)
  • AC Milan (Puma x Off-White) (Decal)
  • AC Milan (Puma x Off-White) Alt. (Decal)
  • Crispi (Decal + Color)
  • Austromancer (Decal + Color)
  • Fornax (Decal + Color)
  • Draft Racer (Decal + Color)
  • Windstripe (Decal + Color)
  • Skyrider (Decal + Color)

If you want everything in the AC Milan x PUMA x Off-White | Nimbus Bundle, you can purchase it for 1,500 V-Bucks. You cannot acquire the cosmetic items separately. However, you can purchase the AC Milan (Puma x Off-White) Boost (Boost) and AC Milan (Puma x Off-White) Wheels (Wheels), for 400 V-Bucks each.

How long will the Nimbus AC Milan (Puma x Off-White) car skin remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?

Nimbus AC Milan (Puma x Off-White) will remain listed until March 8, 2025 (Image via Epic Games)
Nimbus AC Milan (Puma x Off-White) will remain listed until March 8, 2025 (Image via Epic Games)

The Nimbus AC Milan (Puma x Off-White) car skin will remain listed on the Fortnite Item Shop till March 8, 2025, 8 PM Eastern Time. Moreover, the vehicle will return sometime in the future, as it is not exclusive. Check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games could list.

