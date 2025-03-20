Fortnite leaks suggest Chapter 6 could be extended 

According to the latest Fortnite leaks, some major developments are taking place. It would seem that Chapter 6 will have six seasons. This deviates from the norm of Chapters having four core seasons, followed by one spin-off Season. Chapter 6 was initiated and slated to follow this pattern, with the only difference being that a "throwback" Season has been ruled out. However, it would seem that things have changed.

The information regarding Chapter 6 having six seasons was brought to light by a coalition of leakers/data-miners @NotJulesDev, @dotuasset, and @AllyJax_. Given that Chapter 6 Season 3 (which is rumored to be Star Wars-themed) is yet to begin, it is best to take this with a bit of skepticism. That said, here is more on the topic at hand.

Note: This should be treated as a rumor, and the information should be taken with a pinch of salt as it is subject to change.

Fortnite leaks suggest Chapter 6 could feature up to 6 seasons

Although it is far too soon to tell, it would appear that Chapter 6 could have up to six seasons. This is rather breaking news as the last time we saw this many was in Chapter 2. Once Chapter 3 began, we saw a shift as it only had four seasons. From Chapter 4 onward, we had four core seasons, followed by one "throwback" Season.

As such, this dynamic shift to revert to more seasons is a shocker for the community (but a welcome change all the same). Of course, this means the same map will be in play for a longer period and the storyline will shift less drastically with each new part. However, if the consistency of Chapter 2 can be kept, the storyline will be entertaining to say the least.

If this is true, it would also mean that Chapter 6 would last for over a year. Of course, as mentioned, it is still far too soon to tell. The speculated timeline as it stands is already months ahead of what we know, and a lot of it will be subject to change. We could perhaps get more concrete information by Chapter 6 Season 4, but that too, is quite far away. For the moment, that is all we know.

