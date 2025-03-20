Fortnite leaks suggest Chapter 6 could be extended 

By Matthew Wilkins
Modified Mar 20, 2025 17:28 GMT
Fortnite Chapter 6 could feature 6 Seasons(Image via Epic Games || Sportskeeda Gaming)
Fortnite Chapter 6 could feature 6 seasons (Image via Epic Games || Sportskeeda Gaming)

According to the latest Fortnite leaks, some major developments are taking place. It would seem that Chapter 6 will have six seasons. This deviates from the norm of Chapters having four core seasons, followed by one spin-off Season. Chapter 6 was initiated and slated to follow this pattern, with the only difference being that a "throwback" Season has been ruled out. However, it would seem that things have changed.

Ad

The information regarding Chapter 6 having six seasons was brought to light by a coalition of leakers/data-miners @NotJulesDev, @dotuasset, and @AllyJax_. Given that Chapter 6 Season 3 (which is rumored to be Star Wars-themed) is yet to begin, it is best to take this with a bit of skepticism. That said, here is more on the topic at hand.

Note: This should be treated as a rumor, and the information should be taken with a pinch of salt as it is subject to change.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Fortnite leaks suggest Chapter 6 could feature up to 6 seasons

Ad

Although it is far too soon to tell, it would appear that Chapter 6 could have up to six seasons. This is rather breaking news as the last time we saw this many was in Chapter 2. Once Chapter 3 began, we saw a shift as it only had four seasons. From Chapter 4 onward, we had four core seasons, followed by one "throwback" Season.

As such, this dynamic shift to revert to more seasons is a shocker for the community (but a welcome change all the same). Of course, this means the same map will be in play for a longer period and the storyline will shift less drastically with each new part. However, if the consistency of Chapter 2 can be kept, the storyline will be entertaining to say the least.

Ad
Ad

If this is true, it would also mean that Chapter 6 would last for over a year. Of course, as mentioned, it is still far too soon to tell. The speculated timeline as it stands is already months ahead of what we know, and a lot of it will be subject to change. We could perhaps get more concrete information by Chapter 6 Season 4, but that too, is quite far away. For the moment, that is all we know.

Ad

Read more Fortnite articles here:

Quick Links

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी