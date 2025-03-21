Fortnite leaks hint at new Maya reskin 

According to the latest Fortnite leaks, a reskin of Maya appears to be in development. This shouldn't be news, as many characters are reskinned, but Maya is rather special. Gear Specialist Maya, simply known as Maya, is the only skin to have over 3.8 million combinations. This includes things such as her hairstyle, clothing, and more. She was also a Battle Pass exclusive in Chapter 2 Season 2, which makes her rare.

This information was brought to light by leakers @Krowe_moh and @Loolo_WRLD. They are both well-known within the community, with @Loolo_WRLD having recently suggested (in collaboration with @Wensoing) that an April Fool's Day event is being planned for the game.

Note: While the information comes from reliable sources, it should be taken with a pinch of salt, as it is subject to change.

Fortnite leaks suggest new reskin will be called "Hack Maya"

Based on Fortnite leaks, the reskin of Maya is slated to be called "Hack Maya". This name could be a placeholder for the time being and is subject to change. Nevertheless, it could also be suggestive of the theme of the character, who may be related to "hacking" in some way.

After all, the original Maya was an agent who was skilled at disguises. Perhaps this version of the character could be an expert hacker, like those part of the Cyber Infiltration Pack in Fortnite.

It is far too soon to say who or what this version of Maya could be, but it will be nice to have a familiar face back in the storyline after so many years. This version of Maya will likely not be part of a Battle Pass, and instead be featured in the Fortnite Item Shop, making her obtainable by anyone.

We could see more information about the Maya reskin come to light in Chapter 6 Season 3 (which is rumored to be Star Wars-themed).

Lastly, if "Hack Maya" is featured as an NPC on the Fortnite map, it would be the icing on the proverbial cake.

