Fortnite leaker HYPEX all but confirms return of April Fool’s LTM

According to veteran Fortnite leaker @HYPEX, the April Fool’s LTM may finally return this year. It was last seen in-game in 2018 and introduced some utterly hilarious changes to game mechanics. The effect of Impulse Grenades was increased by 10x, and Boogie Bombs would boost your jump. It was nothing short of organised chaos for players who tried out the LTM firsthand.

Now, after seven long years, the April Fool’s LTM may return to the game for players to try out. If it does, it likely won’t be the same as last time since Epic Games keeps changing things to keep things interesting. Nevertheless, it will be fun for newcomers and OGs alike. Here is everything we know about the supposed April Fool’s LTM and what we can expect to see, as per leaks.

Note: This article is based on leaked information that isn't officially confirmed. Readers are advised to take it with a grain of salt.

Fortnite leaker HYPEX shares insight on April Fool’s LTM

Based on the leaked details at hand, there are a few things we could expect to see in the potentially upcoming April Fool’s LTM. Quests are said to he part of the LTM. It is unclear if these Quests will have XP rewards or cosmetic items. With the Fortnite Party Up Spring Raid Event having cosmetic rewards, the supposed April Fool’s LTM could have a few as well.

In addition to Quests, there could also be gameplay effects. This is similar to what was featured in 2018. However, there is no guarantee that such changes will be present. But then again, if the April Fool’s LTM doesn’t have unique gameplay effects, its entire point would be rendered moot.

As for when the supposed April Fool’s LTM could go live, the tentative date is April 1, 2025. There seems to be an update v34.21 slated to arrive on the given date as well. However, Epic Games hasn’t confirmed anything yet.

That’s everything we know for the time being. We could see more information surface after the second major update 34.20 goes live on March 25, 2025. That would allow us more insights regarding the potential LTM event and help paint a clearer picture.

