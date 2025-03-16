MrSavage announces retirement from Fortnite Competitive

Popular Fortnite streamer and professional Martin "MrSavage" Foss Andersen officially announced his retirement from competitive play on March 16, 2025, intending to focus completely on his streaming career. While discussing his decision, MrSavage became emotional, breaking down in tears. A fan shared a clip of this moment on X, which has since gone viral, with over 17,000 likes and nearly 700,000 views in less than a day.

Popular Fortnite pro MrSavage announces retirement to focus on streaming

MrSavage has been one of the biggest names in competitive Fortnite, actively competing from 2018 to 2025. Throughout his career, he has earned over $500,000 in tournament winnings and represented some of the biggest esports organisations, including NRG, 100 Thieves, 00 Nation, and Red Bull Esports.

Back when Fortnite was at its peak, MrSavage's iconic team-up with benjyfishy (who is now a Valorant professional) was regarded as one of the best duos to ever enter the competitive scene. Together, they dominated several Cash Cups and third-party events from 2018 to 2020.

MrSavage was also one of the very few players who qualified for both the solo and duo Fortnite World Cup in 2019. However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, his performance in high-level tournaments declined, and his earnings from competitive play dropped significantly.

In 2024, he attempted to make a comeback in FNCS with another legendary professional and streamer, Mongraal. While they showed promise during the qualifiers, their final results were disappointing, failing to secure any major wins. After repeated struggles, MrSavage has now decided to step away from competitive play to focus on streaming.

Mongraal has yet to announce his plans for the future, leaving fans curious. Meanwhile, the community seems to be quite supportive of MrSavage's transition as a full-time content creator.

