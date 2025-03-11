Siphon has returned in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Modified Mar 11, 2025 12:07 GMT
Siphon is back in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

The Siphon feature finally returned to the game's Ranked mode in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2. This feature, which grants players health or shield upon eliminating opponents in competitive mode, has been a hot topic in the past. In an official blog regarding the v34.10 update of Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2, Epic Games confirmed that Siphon is once again a part of competitive gameplay, but with minor adjustments.

On that note, here's everything we know about its return so far.

Siphon returns during Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 v34.10 update

For those who don't know, Siphon used to reward players with 50 health or shield immediately upon eliminating an opponent, and was only available in the Arena game mode. However, it was unexpectedly removed in May 2023, leading to widespread debate among players and professionals alike.

The recent v34.10 update marks the return of Siphon to Ranked Battle Royale and Ranked Zero Build modes for the remainder of the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2. For now, it won't be available for Ranked OG, Reload, or Getaway. As mentioned, this feature has been slightly adjusted. Upon eliminating an enemy, the players will now gain 75 health or shield over 5 seconds.

Apart from Siphon's return, the latest update brought several exciting additions. The classic Getaway LTM is back, letting players compete to extract Crystal Llamas while facing off against other squads. Notably, this is the first-ever Ranked limited-time game mode in Fortnite. The update also introduced new community-driven quests and the long-awaited Outlaw Midas skin, which can be unlocked by earning 10 account levels.

The mechanic's comeback could shift the dynamic of Ranked matches, encouraging more aggressive strategies. As the season progresses, it will be interesting to observe how the reintroduction of Siphon influences gameplay and whether it will remain in the competitive game modes permanently.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
