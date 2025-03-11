Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.10) release time countdown: What time will servers go live?

The Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.10) servers will go live at 5:30 am Eastern Time on March 11, 2025. This will be the first major update for this phase of the storyline. New weapons will be added to the loot pool. We can also expect new Challenges/Quests to be featured once the servers are online.

If you want a deep dive into the content that you can expect, here are the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.10 update) early patch notes. Part of the content is subject to change since it is based on leaks, but most of it has been confirmed by Epic Games.

With that in mind, here is when the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (update v34.10) servers go live for players worldwide.

Note: The time has been officially provided by Epic Games, but note that it is subject to change.

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.10) release countdown time and date: All major time zones

As per the information revealed by Epic Games, the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.10) servers will go live at 5:30 am Eastern Time. Keep in mind that you may be able to download the update (v34.10) beforehand, but you will be unable to log in.

If you want to know exactly how much time is left before the update kicks off, you check out the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.10 update) countdown timer.

The United States of America or Europe

If you reside in the United States of America or Europe, most of you will be in bed when the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.10) servers are brought online again. Here is when they will go live:

2:30 am Pacific Time (PT)

4:30 Central Time (CT)

5:30 am Eastern Time (ET)

5:30 am Atlantic Standard Time (AST)

9:30 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)

10:30 am Middle European Time (MET)

11:30 am Eastern European Time (EET)

Asia or Australia

If you reside in Asia or Australia, the servers will only go live in the late afternoon or evening. Here are the release times:

2:30 pm Pakistan Standard Time (PKT)

3:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)

5:30 pm Singapore Time (SGT)

6:30 pm Japan Standard Time (JST)

8:30 pm Australia Eastern Time (AET)

10:30 pm Samoa Standard Time (SST)

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.10) release timer countdown

Here's a timer counting down to the launch of Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.10):

