Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.10 update) countdown: What time will it begin?

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.10 update) will kick off at 4 am Eastern Time on March 11, 2025. This will be the first major update for this part of the timeline. It will usher in new content for Battle Royale/Zero Build, LEGO Brick Life, and LEGO Fortnite Odyssey (starting March 25, 2025).

Ad

Thus far, thanks to the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.10 update) early patch notes, we have a rough idea of what new content to expect. There shouldn't be any POI changes this time around, though.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.10 update) countdown time and date: All major time zones

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

As per the information shared by Epic Games, Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.10 update) will start shortly after matchmaking has been disabled (3:30 am Eastern Time on March 11, 2025). During this period, the game will not be accessible.

Here is when the v34.10 update (Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2) will begin across all major time zones.

The United States of America or Europe

If you reside in the United States of America or Europe, there's no point in staying up late at night, as the update will only start early in the morning. Here are the timings:

Ad

1:00 am Pacific Time (PT)

3:00 Central Time (CT)

4:00 am Eastern Time (ET)

4:00 am Atlantic Standard Time (AST)

8:00 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)

9:00 am Middle European Time (MET)

10:00 am Eastern European Time (EET)

Asia or Australia

If you reside in Asia or Australia, the update will only kick off in the late afternoon, and, for a few, very late in the evening. Here are the timings:

1:00 pm Pakistan Standard Time (PKT)

1:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)

4:00 pm Singapore Time (SGT)

5:00 pm Japan Standard Time (JST)

7:00 pm Australia Eastern Time (AET)

9:00 pm Samoa Standard Time (SST)

Ad

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.10 update) countdown:

Here's a timer counting down to the start of the v34.10 update for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2:

Ad

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback