Fortnite Shohei Ohtani Cup: Start date, how to participate, and rewards

Epic Games has announced the Fortnite Shohei Ohtani Cup to mark the game's collaboration with the Japanese baseball player. This limited-time tournament will take place on March 15, 2025, giving players a chance to get a free skin. It will be played in Solo Build Mode on the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 map.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Fortnite Shohei Ohtani Cup.

Fortnite Shohei Ohtani Cup: Everything you need to know

The announcement of the Fortnite x Shohei Ohtani collaboration quickly went viral on X, gaining over 12,000 likes and nearly 700,000 views in just a few hours.

Start date

As mentioned before, the Fortnite Shohei Ohtani Cup will be held on March 15, 2025. On the day of the tournament, players will be given a three-hour window to play 10 matches. The exact timings are not yet known. However, they will be updated in-game at least a day before the competition starts.

How to participate

Players from all server regions and ranks are eligible for the Shohei Ohtani Cup. However, there are some eligibility requirements:

The account level must be at least 50. To see your level, go to the Career tab from the main menu.

You must have Two-Factor Authentication enabled on your Epic Games account.

You do not have a Cabined Account. For those who don't know, it refers to an account whose birthdate is under 13.

To register for the event, go to the Compete tab from the main menu, navigate to the Fortnite Shohei Ohtani Cup, and click on the yellow Register button at the bottom.

Rewards

The top players from each region will get the Samurai Shohei Outfit for free. The winner of the tournament will get access to this skin before it features in the Fortnite Item Shop. Its release date is March 17, 2025.

Different regions have varied placement requirements for winning the reward:

Oceania, Asia, Middle East, Brazil, and North America West – Top 200 players

– Top 200 players Europe – Top 2,000 players

– Top 2,000 players North America Central – Top 1,800 players

That's everything you need to know about the Fortnite Shohei Ohtani Cup. For more details, such as the point system, code of conduct, and privacy, refer to the official tournament rulebook here.

