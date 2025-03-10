Fortnite UEFN creators continue to push creative boundaries by making unique experiences in Chapter 6 Season 2. Thanks to Unreal Engine, players have been creating a variety of game modes and content using external assets. Recently, popular YouTuber BRUX, who is known for making comedic Fortnite crossover content, shared a GTA inspired video. The video has since gone viral on various social media platforms. One of the users commented on X:

Ad

"Fortnite got GTA 5 before we get GTA 6"

Ad

Trending

The video features a player jumping on the roof of a building using a ramp, then shooting at the NPC police. The police then form structures and shoots the player with a pump shotgun. The color grading, map design, and vehicles strongly resemble the theme of Grand Theft Auto V.

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

As expected, the X community had mixed reactions to the UEFN remake. Many fans were impressed with the creativity. @jawschamp expressed their enthusiasm, saying that the game mood looked fun. @jbov280 thought the remake looked exciting, while @codedayluong joked that GTA 6 should be merged with Fortnite. @yxngaltpolo seemed curious to know how players make such content in the game.

Ad

Comment from the community (Image via X)

On the other hand, some players felt that the video was ruining the game’s original charm. @lacedtwittter felt that the building mechanics took away from the experience. Similarly, @thaprodiigy27 initially thought the recreation looked realistic but then found the building elements disappointing. @ddclubx was not impressed and preferred sticking to the original game instead of a crossover.

Ad

More comments from the community (Image via X)

Can you play GTA V remake in Fortnite?

BRUX has not provided a UEFN map code for this video, nor for any of the other crossover videos they have created. It seems like these projects are made purely for entertainment purposes, and there are no actual playable remakes available for players to access.

Ad

However, there are many open-world creator made maps that players can experience. To explore these, all they must do is go to the Explore tab on the Fortnite home page and navigate to the Open World category.

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback