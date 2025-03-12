“Epics first good decision”: Players debate over Simple Edit being removed from Fortnite Competitive modes

Fortnite has suddenly removed the Simple Edit feature from competitive game modes while the FNCS Divisional Cup Finals are underway. Notably, there was no official announcement from the game's official channels regarding this change. Instead, fans were made aware through in-game experience. Prominent Fortnite fanpage @HYPEX highlighted this hotfix in a post that has been gaining massive traction.

Ad

The post currently has over 4,000 likes and hundreds of thousands of views in just a few hours. One of the comments was in appreciation of this move by Epic Games:

"Epics first good decision in a long time"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

The community seems to be divided over this update, with many supporting the hotfix, while other disliking it. For instance, @web3ie believes that the developers are not serious about the competitive scene of the game, otherwise, they would have removed aim assist first. @RiftJonesy is disappointed with this change. Similarly, @MFTFGames expressed their frustration, stating that they were close to reaching the highest rank in the game.

Comments from the community (Image via X || @HYPEX)

On the other hand, @BurnerRondos believed that Epic Games will face massive backlash for this change. @ClenYouTube found the decision to be right, but also stated that they might be losing more games. @TiTanSwan27 believed that Simple Edit shouldn't have been part of competitive game modes since the beginning, supporting this hotfix.

Ad

More comments from the community (Image via X || @HYPEX)

Also read: Fortnite Shohei Ohtani Cup: Start date, how to participate, and rewards

Ad

What is Simple Edit in Fortnite?

The Simple Edit feature was introduced in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1, and was designed to streamline the building editing process in the game. Traditionally, editing structures required players to manually select and confirm each tile they wished to modify, which was time consuming.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Simple Edit simplified the building process by allowing players to initiate edits with a single button press, automatically determining the desired modification based on crosshair placement. This feature made building more accessible, especially for newer players who found it difficult to make structures of their choice in Fortnite. However, in the competitive scene, the use of Simple Edit raised concerns about potential unfair advantages, which probably led to the removal of this feature.

Ad

It will be interesting to see how the removal of Simple Edit impacts the upcoming FNCS and other competitive tournaments of the game. With this change, players may need to adjust their playstyles, and it could even shift the game's meta.

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback