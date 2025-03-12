  • home icon
  • Fortnite Battle Royale
  • “Epics first good decision”: Players debate over Simple Edit being removed from Fortnite Competitive modes

“Epics first good decision”: Players debate over Simple Edit being removed from Fortnite Competitive modes

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Modified Mar 12, 2025 19:32 GMT
Fortntie community reacts to Simple Edit feature being removed (Image via Epic Games)
Fortnite community reacts to Simple Edit feature being removed (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite has suddenly removed the Simple Edit feature from competitive game modes while the FNCS Divisional Cup Finals are underway. Notably, there was no official announcement from the game's official channels regarding this change. Instead, fans were made aware through in-game experience. Prominent Fortnite fanpage @HYPEX highlighted this hotfix in a post that has been gaining massive traction.

Ad

The post currently has over 4,000 likes and hundreds of thousands of views in just a few hours. One of the comments was in appreciation of this move by Epic Games:

"Epics first good decision in a long time"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

The community seems to be divided over this update, with many supporting the hotfix, while other disliking it. For instance, @web3ie believes that the developers are not serious about the competitive scene of the game, otherwise, they would have removed aim assist first. @RiftJonesy is disappointed with this change. Similarly, @MFTFGames expressed their frustration, stating that they were close to reaching the highest rank in the game.

Comments from the community (Image via X || @HYPEX)
Comments from the community (Image via X || @HYPEX)

On the other hand, @BurnerRondos believed that Epic Games will face massive backlash for this change. @ClenYouTube found the decision to be right, but also stated that they might be losing more games. @TiTanSwan27 believed that Simple Edit shouldn't have been part of competitive game modes since the beginning, supporting this hotfix.

Ad
More comments from the community (Image via X || @HYPEX)
More comments from the community (Image via X || @HYPEX)

Also read: Fortnite Shohei Ohtani Cup: Start date, how to participate, and rewards

Ad

What is Simple Edit in Fortnite?

The Simple Edit feature was introduced in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1, and was designed to streamline the building editing process in the game. Traditionally, editing structures required players to manually select and confirm each tile they wished to modify, which was time consuming.

Ad

Simple Edit simplified the building process by allowing players to initiate edits with a single button press, automatically determining the desired modification based on crosshair placement. This feature made building more accessible, especially for newer players who found it difficult to make structures of their choice in Fortnite. However, in the competitive scene, the use of Simple Edit raised concerns about potential unfair advantages, which probably led to the removal of this feature.

Ad

It will be interesting to see how the removal of Simple Edit impacts the upcoming FNCS and other competitive tournaments of the game. With this change, players may need to adjust their playstyles, and it could even shift the game's meta.

Read more articles here:

Quick Links

Edited by Aatreyee Aich
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी