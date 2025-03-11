Fortnite Getaway LTM: How to play and rewards

The Fortnite Getaway LTM has returned to the game in Chapter 6 Season 2, following its debut in Chapter 1. Reintroduced with the v34.10 update, this mode offers a unique twist on the traditional Battle Royale experience by incorporating heist elements, which aligns with the current season's "Lawless" theme. Notably, the Getaway LTM is the first limited-time mode to feature a Ranked option, allowing players to engage in competitive play.

On that note, here's everything to know about the new limited-time mode in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2.

Fortnite Getaway LTM: Everything you need to know

How to play

In the Fortnite Getaway LTM, the primary objective is to locate and secure one of four Crystal Llamas (Jewel) that are scattered across the Chapter 6 Season 2 map. You can either play it in a duo or a squad of four. You must retrieve a Jewel and transport it to one of the three Getaway Vans for extraction. The first team to reach a van with the Jewel wins the match.

Key gameplay elements in the Getaway LTM revolve around strategic heist mechanics. Carrying a Jewel slows down the player's movement and reveals their location on the map, making them an easy target for opponents. However, holding onto it gradually restores Health and Shield over time as well.

The mode is available in both Build and Zero Build, allowing players to choose their preferred playstyle. Additionally, its overall rank progression is faster than standard Ranked matches, depending on the player's performance.

Rewards

Participating in the Fortnite Getaway LTM allows players to earn extra XP, which helps in levelling up the Chapter 6 Season 2 Battle Pass. This progression would help unlock various cosmetic items and rewards associated with the current season.

If you are wondering whether playing this mode will help you unlock the Ranked rewards faster, the answer is unfortunately no. Epic Games has clarified that this mode does not unlock the styles for existing Ranked rewards. Therefore, players aiming to unlock specific competitive rewards must engage in other modes such as Build, Zero Build, and Ballistic.

That's all the information about the Fortnite Getaway LTM. The game mode will be available to play until April 1, 2025, after which it might not return.

