Fortnite Save The World v34.10 patch notes revealed

Epic Games has officially revealed the Fortnite Save The World v34.10 patch notes. With Chapter 6 Season 2 getting underway, the developers have now turned their attention once more toward Homebase. Some bugs have been addressed (no, not the one related to the Turret, though).

There's also some information about fresh content that will go live very soon. If you've guessed the return of Cram Session, you'd be right. More XP Evolution Materials and a lot of Playtime XP.

Here are the Fortnite Save The World v34.10 patch notes.

Fortnite Save The World v34.10 patch notes reveal bug fixes and new content

Bug fixes

Sgt. Winter approves the Fortnite Save The World v34.10 patch notes (Image via Epic Games || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Coming to the bug fixes, a lot of issues have been resolved. There is some chatter about players still seeing a default Battle Royale character, but that should be sorted out soon enough. Here is the list of bug fixes:

Players can now pin Quests without issues.

Players are again respawning at Banner Gadgets, as intended.

BluGlo Pylons will now properly indicate whether BluGlo has been deposited.

The issue causing players to incorrectly appear as a default Battle Royale character when first loading into Save the World has been fixed.

The newly tamed animal’s Health Bar will no longer disappear upon mounting.

The Sharpened Shadow Pickaxe now has a correct swing animation.

Sliding while using the Default Hero Appearance as your Outfit no longer triggers the “Can't perform this action” audio.

Players who hit the Survivor XP cap are no longer prevented from recycling additional Survivors.

Added in the missing subtitles during the Onboarding Fort Tutorial Mission.

The Turncoat Pistol preview now displays correctly within the Schematics tab.

Cram Session

Cram Session returns, starting from March 13 to April 2, 2025 — Mini-Boss Mission Alerts will drop extra rewards — XP, Evolution Materials, RE-Perks, or Perk-UPs. Make the most of this time while you can. If you manage to complete four series of Quests (each has ten Stages), you earn progressively better rewards with each completed Stage.

Staredown Southie

Staredown Southie will drop on March 13, 2025. This stylish Outlander ain’t messin' around (his T.E.D.D.Y. especially) — coming to the Event Store on March 13.

That's everything we know about the Fortnite Save The World v34.10 patch notes. That said, happy Homebase-building! Remember to place Traps strategically to make the most of your defenses.

