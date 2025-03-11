Fortnite leaks hint at upcoming collaboration with Crocs

The latest Fortnite leaks hint at an upcoming collaboration with Crocs, one of the world's most popular footwear brands. Leaks and data mined by legacy leakers and data miners @SpushFNBR and @iFireMonkey suggest that a host of cosmetics based on the iconic designs could make their way to the Item Shop.

Ad

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming collaboration with Crocs based on the latest Fortnite leaks.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculations. Readers are advised to take all information herein with a jug of chug and a healthy pinch of salt.

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Fortnite leaks suggest upcoming collaboration with Crocs

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

According to the latest Fortnite leaks by @SpushFNBR and @iFireMonkey, a host of Crocs-themed cosmetics are set to make their way to the game. This should come as no surprise since the footwear brand has collaborated with the game in real life to release a host of shoes, such as the Cuddle Team Leader Clogs and Peely Clogs.

Based on the leaks, here are the items players can expect as part of the collaboration with Crocs:

Ad

Crocs Classic Clog "White": 1000 V-Bucks

Crocs Classic Clog "Pink Milk": 1000 V-Bucks

Crocs Echo Wave "Pond": 800 V-Bucks

Crocs Echo Marbled Clog "Black Sand/Multi": 800 V-Bucks

Fortnite has collaborated with major footwear brands like Nike and Adidas after they introduced Kicks last year, offering players many unique cosmetic options to choose from. Thus, it comes as no surprise that Epic Games could collaborate with one of the most popular brands to bring Crocs as Kicks to the game.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Based on the Fortnite leaks, players can expect to see these cosmetic items in the Item Shop tomorrow, March 12, 2025. However, Epic Games has not made a statement confirming the arrival of this iconic footwear brand. Players will have to wait for a teaser or head into the game tomorrow to see if these leaks hold true.

With the new v34.10 update for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 merely hours away, the developers could add this reported collaboration as part of the new offerings in the Item Shop, adding to the ever-expanding bingo book of collaborations and partnerships with major global brands.

Ad

Also read: Fortnite announces new anti-cheat policy

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback