Fortnite leaks hint at upcoming collaboration with Crocs

The latest Fortnite leaks hint at an upcoming collaboration with Crocs, one of the world's most popular footwear brands. Leaks and data mined by legacy leakers and data miners @SpushFNBR and @iFireMonkey suggest that a host of cosmetics based on the iconic designs could make their way to the Item Shop.
Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming collaboration with Crocs based on the latest Fortnite leaks.
Note: This article is based on leaks and speculations. Readers are advised to take all information herein with a jug of chug and a healthy pinch of salt.
Fortnite leaks suggest upcoming collaboration with Crocs
According to the latest Fortnite leaks by @SpushFNBR and @iFireMonkey, a host of Crocs-themed cosmetics are set to make their way to the game. This should come as no surprise since the footwear brand has collaborated with the game in real life to release a host of shoes, such as the Cuddle Team Leader Clogs and Peely Clogs.
Based on the leaks, here are the items players can expect as part of the collaboration with Crocs:
- Crocs Classic Clog "White": 1000 V-Bucks
- Crocs Classic Clog "Pink Milk": 1000 V-Bucks
- Crocs Echo Wave "Pond": 800 V-Bucks
- Crocs Echo Marbled Clog "Black Sand/Multi": 800 V-Bucks
Fortnite has collaborated with major footwear brands like Nike and Adidas after they introduced Kicks last year, offering players many unique cosmetic options to choose from. Thus, it comes as no surprise that Epic Games could collaborate with one of the most popular brands to bring Crocs as Kicks to the game.
Based on the Fortnite leaks, players can expect to see these cosmetic items in the Item Shop tomorrow, March 12, 2025. However, Epic Games has not made a statement confirming the arrival of this iconic footwear brand. Players will have to wait for a teaser or head into the game tomorrow to see if these leaks hold true.
With the new v34.10 update for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 merely hours away, the developers could add this reported collaboration as part of the new offerings in the Item Shop, adding to the ever-expanding bingo book of collaborations and partnerships with major global brands.
