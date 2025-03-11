Fortnite leak showcases upcoming Boss Medallions

By Sayendra Basu
Modified Mar 11, 2025 04:07 GMT
Fortnite leak new Medallions
Three new Boss Medallions could be coming to Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (Image via Epic Games)

According to a new Fortnite leak by @Blortzen, three Boss Medallions could make their way to the game. Earlier reports hinted at the expansion of the current offerings in the title, allowing players more buffs and perks in their gameplay.

Here's everything you need to know about the Boss Medallions based on the latest Fortnite leak.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculations. Readers are advised to take all information herein with a grain of salt.

Fortnite leak hints at new Boss Medallions arriving soon

According to the latest Fortnite leak and data mined by @Blortzen, three Boss Medallions could make their way to the game. If they do, they would add to the two variants in the title, providing players with unique buffs and powers that could enhance gameplay.

Here are the three Boss Medallions that could be coming to the game based on the new Fortnite leak:

  • Explosive Medallion (Codename Coffee): Fires explosive bullets
  • Lucky Medallion: 1.25x increase in damage from weapons
  • Power Diversion: Siphons 10% power or health
Considering that melee weapons like the kneecapper and rifles like the Falcon Sniper deal devastating damage, these Boss Medallions could make it easy for players to demolish opponents and claim a coveted victory royale.

Additionally, the new Fortnite update is set to bring back Rocket Drills, the Pump and Dump, and other powerful weapons, which are great in combination with these Medallions. Collecting two or more of these buffs can offer a well-balanced combination of strength and power, a great asset in the high-octane season of Lawless.

However, Epic Games has not confirmed the arrival of these Medallions. Players will have to wait for an official announcement from the developer to see if the Fortnite leak holds true.

With the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 v34.10 update just around the corner, these Medallions could be introduced as part of the new features.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
