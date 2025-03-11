Fortnite leak showcases upcoming Boss Medallions

According to a new Fortnite leak by @Blortzen, three Boss Medallions could make their way to the game. Earlier reports hinted at the expansion of the current offerings in the title, allowing players more buffs and perks in their gameplay.

Ad

Here's everything you need to know about the Boss Medallions based on the latest Fortnite leak.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculations. Readers are advised to take all information herein with a grain of salt.

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Fortnite leak hints at new Boss Medallions arriving soon

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

According to the latest Fortnite leak and data mined by @Blortzen, three Boss Medallions could make their way to the game. If they do, they would add to the two variants in the title, providing players with unique buffs and powers that could enhance gameplay.

Here are the three Boss Medallions that could be coming to the game based on the new Fortnite leak:

Explosive Medallion (Codename Coffee): Fires explosive bullets

Lucky Medallion: 1.25x increase in damage from weapons

Power Diversion: Siphons 10% power or health

Ad

Considering that melee weapons like the kneecapper and rifles like the Falcon Sniper deal devastating damage, these Boss Medallions could make it easy for players to demolish opponents and claim a coveted victory royale.

Additionally, the new Fortnite update is set to bring back Rocket Drills, the Pump and Dump, and other powerful weapons, which are great in combination with these Medallions. Collecting two or more of these buffs can offer a well-balanced combination of strength and power, a great asset in the high-octane season of Lawless.

Ad

However, Epic Games has not confirmed the arrival of these Medallions. Players will have to wait for an official announcement from the developer to see if the Fortnite leak holds true.

With the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 v34.10 update just around the corner, these Medallions could be introduced as part of the new features.

Also read: Fortnite announces new anti-cheat policy

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback