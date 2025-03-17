Clix Icon Series skin in Fortnite announced

The Clix Icon Series skin in Fortnite was officially announced on March 18, 2025, marking a significant milestone for the popular streamer and player. For the past few days, both Fortnite and Clix fans have been teasing this collaboration through their social media accounts, sharing cryptic messages and quotes. Clix increased the anticipation by removing his profile picture and banners and replacing them with black images to build hype.

Now, the announcement has been made, unveiling not just a skin but a lotof content, celebrating the player's impact in the Fortnite community.

Clix Icon Series skin in Fortnite: Everything we know

The official announcement was made via both Fortnite and Clix's X accounts, quickly going viral within hours. Clix shared a trailer for the collaboration which gained over 20,000 likes in less than an hour. The caption reads:

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

"I'm officially a Fortnite Icon"

For those who don't know, Cody "Clix" Conrod is a prominent figure in the Fortnite community. He is one of the most recognized professional gamers globally, who got his initial kickstart during the Fortnite World Cup in 2019 by qualifying for it five times, and then securing first place in the same season of FNCS Season X Week 1: NA East region. His engaging personality and exceptional skills have made him one of the most followed streamers on Twitch.

The Fortnite x Clix Icon Series skin collaboration consists of the following items in a Bundle:

Clix (Outfit + Selectable Style)

Clix Bear (Back Bling)

Chain Linx (Wrap)

Soggy Snap (Emote)

Clix Groove (Emote)

2-Ply TP Hammer (Pickaxe)

Additionally, the steamer has also gotten his own version of the Sparkplug Outfit named Sparx. It is paired with the Clixy Keys Back Bling. In addition to the cosmetic items, the Clix Tycoon UEFN map has been announced too, where players can simulate the journey of a young aspiring content creator, earning followers and developing a streaming career. You can access the map by copying the following UEFN code:

Fortnite Clix Tycoon: 9730-2169-8778

Moreover, the Clix Icon Cup has been announced, providing players with an opportunity to compete for the aforementioned cosmetics. This tournament allows the participants to showcase their skills and potentially earn the Clix Bundle before it appears in the Fortnite Item Shop. The Clix Icon Series skin is set to arrive on March 22, 2025.

That's everything you need to know about the Clix Icon Series skin in Fortnite. The price of the cosmetics are not announced yet. For more details, you can refer to the official Fortnite blog here.

