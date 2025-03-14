Professional Fortnite player Clix leaves cryptic message for fans and disappears 

Cody Conrod, better known by his online alias Clix, stunned the Fortnite community last night after he ended his stream abruptly. At first, viewers were a little concerned about it, given his final words before disappearing. This is what Clix had to say:

"Chat some weird sh*t is happening, I gotta end the stream"

Soon after he ended his livestreams, users noticed something strange. All of his social media profiles had gone black. Profile and cover pictures for Twitch, Instagram, and X, were all removed and replaced with black color.

However, just as things were starting to get concerning, David Cánovas Martínez, better known by his online alias, TheGrefg, revealed Clix's intention. In case you're wondering, it had nothing to with the incident regarding Clix claiming he popularized Fortnite when the game was "dead as f**k".

Professional Fortnite player Clix has the "biggest announcement" of his career coming on March 17, 2025

TheGrefg, during his recent livestream, held up a message typed out on a piece of paper that was sent to him by Clix. This is what was written in the message:

"Hello Gamers!!! I chose you as one of the 20 creators in the world that I want to help me share the biggest announcement of my career. 3.17.25."

The creators were also sent a T-shirt with "3.17.25" and "Use Code: Clix" written across it. The note also mentioned that the tshirt must not be shown or worn on stream and in their respective content until March 13, 2025 (which was when Clix hosted his last live stream). The message ends on a personal, heartfelt note:

"Thank you!!! Clix aka The Big Sh*tter"

At present, the complete list of creators who have received this message is unknown. However, we can assume that since TheGrefg is related to Fortnite, the other creators are associated with the game as well. We can expect more creators to come forward over the coming hours/days.

What could be Clix's big announcement?

At the moment, it is unknown what we could be hinting at. There are speculations about him getting his own Icon Series Outfit. Since Clix's Locker Bundle already exists in the Item Shop, an Outfit would be the next logical step.

Others suggest that it could be related to some upcoming tournament, maybe something outside of the Fortnite Global Championship 2025.

Thankfully, those eager to know what is going to happen will not have to wait too long to get an official reveal. Clix will make things public on March 17, 2025 (Monday). This will likely be done via his social media channels and on livestream as well. There is no confirmed time as of this moment.

