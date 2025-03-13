Doing this in Fortnite can get you banned from the Black Market

Epic Games is known to ban players in Fortnite for a host of reasons, be it for using hacks, cheats, or even the recent wave of IP bans over account sharing. Now, in their latest move, the devs added a unique ban mechanic to the Black Markets in Chapter 6 Season 2.

Here's how you can get banned from the Black Markets in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2.

Doing this will get you banned from Black Markets in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

Shoot or eliminate a Black Market NPC to get banned for the duration of the match (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

In Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2, the devs have added a ban mechanic in the gameplay, introducing a layer of fun amid the recent wave of IP bans and strict measures Epic Games has taken against cheaters.

Black Markets are one of the newest features introduced with the Lawless update, allowing players to spend Dill Bits and gold in exchange for weapons, items, and even boons. However, the latest v34.10 has introduced something interesting. Shooting or eliminating the NPC in this market will instantly ban you from making purchases at that place.

Shooting at or eliminating the NPC at the Black Market will get you banned for the match (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

The moment you shoot or eliminate an NPC, all purchase options get blocked and you get a "Banned" message when trying to interact with the weapon display cases. However, this ban is specific to that particular Black Market — unless you haven't learnt your lesson and repeat the same thing all over again.

It is worth noting that the ban is limited to that particular match — unlike other Fortnite bans for cheating or griefing, you can jump into the next match and interact with the Black Market as usual. Additionally, you can still interact with the NPC even after eliminating them to purchase items, such as rifts or just talk to them.

Similar to the Baron Escalation tax, this ban adds a hilarious mechanic to the gameplay and takes a dig at players who used to eliminate NPCs just for the fun of it. With the new update introducing the Outlaw keycards to unlock the bunkers, gamers will have to be extra careful not to get banned and miss out on the rare rewards inside.

Epic Games announces new anti-cheat policy

