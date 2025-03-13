All Outlaw Keycards in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 and how to get them

The latest update to Lawless has introduced Outlaw Keycards in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2, allowing players to get their hands on exciting loot by accessing backrooms. Every Black Market in the game previously featured a large locked door that left players puzzled — however, they can now be unlocked using these cards to access a veritable treasure trove.

Here are all the Outlaw Keycards in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 and how you can get your hands on them.

What are the Outlaw Keycards in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

Use the Outlaw Keycards in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 to open the backrooms and get your hands on Exotic loot (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

Outlaw Keycards in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 are a new gameplay mechanic that allows you to unlock the backrooms located in all three Black Markets across the map. This unique card will allow players access to the locked door in the markets and get their hands on different tiers of loot based on the rarity of the card.

Currently, Fortnite is hosting a community event and once it is completed, players will be rewarded with a basic membership of the general or uncommon Outlaw Keycard. You can contribute to the community event by robbing vaults and cases alongside the gaming community.

Once done, they will receive a basic version of the card. Players must complete Outlaw Keycard Quests to upgrade their card and gain access to more services, and Exotic new weaponry, along with opening the Outlaw chests.

Each upgrade will unlock new types of Outlaw Keycards in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2. These will let players access a diverse range of weapons and exotic loot, including pre-made loadouts that can be purchased using gold. Additionally, some Black Market backrooms also have NPCs for hire, making them one of the best ways to get a headstart in this high-octane season of Lawless.

All tiers of Outlaw Keycards in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

Use the Outlaw Keycards in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 to open the backrooms (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

Once you receive the basic card, you must upgrade it by completing Outlaw Keycard Quests. Once you upgrade, you will receive the following tiers of Outlaw Keycards in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2:

Uncommon Outlaw Keycard

Gives access to Black Market backrooms, where players can purchase Exotic items. Some Black Market backrooms also have NPCs that players can hire in exchange for gold.

Rare Outlaw Keycard:

Players will be able to open an Outlaw Chest in the Black Market backrooms for free Bars, making it a great way to stack up on the precious resource.

Epic Outlaw Keycard

The Epic Outlaw Keycard allows players to purchase premium loadouts from each Black Market shopkeeper for a significant amount of gold bars. Here are the loadouts available:

Skillet’s Loadout - Sticky Grenade Launcher, Mammoth Pistol, Kneecapper, Chug Jug, Gold Ammo Boon, and Greed Boon.

- Sticky Grenade Launcher, Mammoth Pistol, Kneecapper, Chug Jug, Gold Ammo Boon, and Greed Boon. Keisha’s Loadout - Falcon Eye Sniper, Outlaw Shotgun, Gold Splashes, Chug Jug, Gold Ammo Boon, and Greed Boon.

- Falcon Eye Sniper, Outlaw Shotgun, Gold Splashes, Chug Jug, Gold Ammo Boon, and Greed Boon. Joss’ Loadout - Holo Twister AR, Pump & Dump, Rocket Drill, Chug Jug, Gold Ammo Boon, and Greed Boon.

Legendary Outlaw Keycard

The Legendary Outlaw Keycard is the highest tier available. It will allow players to get a legendary item and a Dill Bit when they open the outlaw chest. The gained Dill Bit can be spent at the Black Market for additional items or boons.

The Outlaw Keycards in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 also give you access to purchase Exotic weapons (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

Apart from these outlaw chests and rewards, there are certain Exotic items that you can purchase as well. These are massively buffed weapons that can give you the winning edge you require for a victory royale. They can be purchased in exchange for Dill Bits. Here are all the Exotic items for sale in the backrooms:

Lawless Slap Cannon: Fire healing Slap at your allies to restore their Health and Shield.

Fire healing Slap at your allies to restore their Health and Shield. Lawless Blink Pump & Dump: Grants a few seconds of Zero Point Dash after reloading.

Grants a few seconds of Zero Point Dash after reloading. Lawless Stink Rifle: Unleashes a stink cloud on impact.

Unleashes a stink cloud on impact. Lawless Shockwave Rocket Launcher: Fires a projectile that explodes on impulse from anyone nearby.

Fires a projectile that explodes on impulse from anyone nearby. Lawless Trinity Assault Rifle: Fires four shots in a triangle pattern in exchange for a decreased fire rate.

Fires four shots in a triangle pattern in exchange for a decreased fire rate. Lawless Heavy Impact Tracking Rifle: Briefly reveals the location of players and Chests around the impact point of your shots.

