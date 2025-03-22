Fortnite x Sunset Overdrive collaboration seemingly in development

According to the latest leaks, a Fortnite x Sunset Overdrive collaboration is seemingly in development. The game was released in 2014 on Xbox One and is set in an open-world apocalypse. Players can Zip, grind, and wall-run across Sunset City with an unconventional arsenal. Given the current theme of Chapter 6 Season 2 (Lawless), it would fit into the setting perfectly.

The information regarding the Fortnite x Sunset Overdrive collaboration was shared online by a coalition of leakers: @SamLeakss, @Loolo_WRLD, and @BeastFNCreative. The trio also shared insight into an upcoming Fortnite x Ghostbusters collaboration.

Note: This information is based on leaks and should be taken with a pinch of salt as it is subject to change.

Fortnite x Sunset Overdrive collaboration might feature the 'Overcharged' Boost

Based on the leaks, we could see the 'Overcharged' Boost from Rocket League brought over to Fortnite. The Overcharge was an Xbox-exclusive Sport Rocket Boost unavailable in the in-game item shop. As such, this is rare in Rocket League and may not return anytime soon.

However, if you are a fan of Rocket Racing in Fortnite, you could get the 'Overcharged' Boost during the Fortnite x Sunset Overdrive collaboration. Currently, it is unknown how this cosmetic could be claimed due to limited information.

It could be listed in the Fortnite Item Shop, featured as a freebie, or tied into Quests. This is because Boosts can also be used in Battle Royale/Zero Build. Besides the 'Overcharged' Boost, nothing else can be expected for the Fortnite x Sunset Overdrive collaboration as per @SamLeakss:

"I wouldn't expect any additional cosmetics as this game has been dead for over 10 years 😭"

We could see a customizable character crossover from Sunset Overdrive, but it is best not to get your hopes up. Since we already have many customizable characters such as Glitch (purchasable via Candywing's Glitch Locker Bundle in Fortnite), there's little to no reason for more.

That is everything we know about the Fortnite x Sunset Overdrive collaboration, as of writing. More information could be shared during the second major update (v34.20) of Chapter 6 Season 2 (March 25, 2025).

