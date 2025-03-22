The Candywing's Glitch Locker Bundle in Fortnite was introduced in Chapter 6 Season 2 with the update v34.10. It contains a selection of cosmetics handpicked by Fortnite content creator @qCandywing. Unlike Candywing's Locker Bundle, which was merely a selection of cosmetics, this new bundle is a representation of Puerto Rico.
This is what @qCandywing has to say about it:
"I want to represent something really special - and that is Puerto Rico. My first Locker Bundle was representing me, but this time it is not only going to be representing me, and also a little bit of goofy stuff but also the colors, the ambient - being a tropical island was the big meaning of this Locker Bundle."
Candywing's Glitch Locker Bundle in Fortnite contains a character called Glitch, who can be used in LEGO Fortnite Odyssey. Should you feel the need to build a quaint little topical Village in LEGO, you can use the character in that reality. Just be careful of the locals, as they aren't too welcoming.
Here is how to get Candywing's Glitch Locker Bundle in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2.
How to get Candywing's Glitch Locker Bundle in Fortnite Item Shop: Price and availability
As of March 22, 2025, Candywing's Glitch Locker Bundle in Fortnite is listed in the Item Shop under the "Locker Bundles" Tab. The cosmetics within are part of different sets, such as Machine Learning, Rink Raiders, Red Lily, and Feeding Frenzy.
Candywing's Glitch Locker Bundle comprises these cosmetic items:
- Glitch (Outfit + Selectable Styles) + Glitch (LEGO Outfit), Signal Server (Back Bling + Selectable Styles), and Scanlight (Wrap + Animated) - 1,500 V-Bucks
- Bucky Bat (Pickaxe + Selectable Styles) - 800 V-Bucks
- Sprout Of Tune (Emote + Beat Synced) - 400 V-Bucks
- Flowerprint (Wrap) - 300 V-Bucks
- Sail Shark (Glider) - 1,500 V-Bucks
To obtain Candywing's Glitch Locker Bundle, you can buy it at a discounted price of 2,800 V-Bucks from the Fortnite Item Shop. Alternatively, you can purchase all the cosmetic items separately.
How long will Candywing's Glitch Locker Bundle remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?
Candywing's Glitch Locker Bundle will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till March 24, 2025, 8 pm Eastern Time (local time will vary). The character contained within will likely return in the future, as she is not exclusive.
Check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games could list.
