Fortnite x Disney collaboration is an "extremely exciting initiative," says Bob Iger

There have been some developments regarding the Fortnite x Disney collaboration. Thanks to the information available, it is now known that the collaboration will encompass the real and digital world. This means it will not be limited to just one form of media.

This doesn't come as much of a surprise, considering it is all but confirmed that the Epic Games x Disney collaboration will partly be linked to Disney Parks. However, the latest development helps solidify things just a bit more, with Disney CEO Bob Iger calling the partnership an "extremely exciting initiative."

While the finer details are yet to be revealed, as development is underway, we now have a better idea of what to expect from the Fortnite x Disney collaboration.

Fortnite x Disney collaboration has a larger scope than anticipated

During the 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders for Disney, Bob Iger was asked a few questions. Some were related to theme parks, while others pertained to strategic growth. However, the one that stood out (especially for people like you and me), is the one related to the Fortnite x Disney collaboration.

Iger was asked:

"Disney's investment in Epic was heralded with great fanfare. What are the commercial benefits of the arrangements and when will the new universe launch?"

Iger began his answer by saying:

"We don't have a date yet to announce in terms of when it will launch, but I can say this is an extremely exciting initiative, and I think for many reasons."

Despite no date being revealed, some have suggested that the Fortnite x Disney collaboration could start by 2026/2027. In the meantime, we can expect to see more crossovers in terms of cosmetics such as Disney Villains.

Iger continued:

"What we're creating is an entirely new entertainment universe, one that will exist parallel to and interoperable with Fortnite, eventually providing users with the ability to play games, create games, watch content, create content, buy digital and physical goods, and actually interact with one another. "

Based on what was said, Disney will likely have its own ecosystem within Creative, allowing players to create their own Fortnite maps to play on and let others play on (perhaps even monetize them - the possibilities are endless). However, that's just the tip of the iceberg.

The Fortnite x Disney collaboration will also allow players to "digital and physical goods." They will also be able to interact with each other.

Iger added:

"You should think about Epic as a game platform, a streaming platform, a creator platform, and also a social network all in one. And we're actually thrilled to be working with Epic Games on this project, and much more to come."

Lastly, the Fortnite x Disney collaboration's goal is also to reshape Epic as "a game platform, a streaming platform, a creator platform, and also a social network all in one." That being said, there is a lot in store for the future.

With Disney working closely with Epic Games, we could expect a lot of content to come over to the Metaverse even before the Fortnite x Disney collaboration goes live.

