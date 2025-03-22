Fortnite leaks hint at new collaboration with Ghostbusters

According to the latest Fortnite leaks, there could be another Ghostbusters collaboration coming soon. This is a breath of fresh air, as the last crossover took place in Chapter 2 Season 4 (2020). Suffice it to say, it has been a long time since we've seen any "Friendly Ghosts" in Fortnite. By the looks of things, that could change soon.

Ad

The information regarding this potential upcoming collaboration with Ghostbusters comes from a coalition of leakers/data miners: @SamLeakss, @Loolo_WRLD, and @BeastFNCreative. It was also re-shared by legacy leakers such as @HYPEX. Given their combined track record, this is more than just hearsay.

Note: The information comes from trusted sources but should be taken with a pinch of salt as it is subject to change.

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Fortnite leaks suggest that Ecto-1 and 'Proton Pack' Boost likely coming to Battle Royale/Zero Build

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Based on the limited information available, it would seem that 'Proton Pack' Boost is all but confirmed to arrive in Fortnite. The Ecto-1 is also a potential candidate since it's already part of Rocket League.

Given that both cosmetics are related to RL, they may be limited to Rocket Racing in Fortnite. However, they could indeed be used in Battle Royale/Zero Build, though there's no confirmation.

Moving on to what we don't know, leakers are skeptical whether or not there will be characters featured as part of the collaboration. We could see Outfits based on the characters from Ghostbusters (1984) or perhaps Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (2024).

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Nothing can be said with certainty at this point. However, if characters are added, they could be part of the Icon Series if the character models are based on the actors. Otherwise, they will just be featured as normal Fortnite Outfits (which honestly won't make much of a difference).

That is all we know for the time being. We could get more information as Rocket League Season 18 progresses (since the first collaboration was featured there). We could also see weapons from the franchise being added for the duration of the collaboration, maybe even NPCs and assets related to the crossover featured on the Fortnite map.

Ad

There's a lot that can be done if Epic Games decides to collaborate with Ghostbusters.

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback