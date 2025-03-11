Rocket League Season 18: Release date and what to expect

The Rocket League Season 18 is officially on the horizon, giving fans plenty to look forward to. The official trailer was recently revealed on X, offering a sneak peek into the futuristic Futura Garden Arena and a new lineup of cars coming to the game. Additionally, a blog post by Psyonix outlines everything coming in the new season.

On that note, here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Rocket League season.

Rocket League Season 18: Everything we know so far

The official trailer for Rocket League Season 18 has been gaining massive traction within the gaming community, gaining over 900,000 views in less than a day. The caption of the post teases the futuristic theme of the upcoming season:

"Experience the next generation of competition."

Start date

Season 18 kicks off on March 14, 2025, at 9 am Pacific Time. Here is the launch date and time for various regions:

Mountain Time (MT): March 13, 2025, at 11 am

March 13, 2025, at 11 am Central Time (CT): March 13, 2025, at 12 pm

March 13, 2025, at 12 pm Eastern Time (ET): March 13, 2025, at 1 pm

March 13, 2025, at 1 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): March 13, 2025, at 6 pm

March 13, 2025, at 6 pm Central European Time (CET): March 13, 2025, at 7 pm

March 13, 2025, at 7 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK): March 13, 2025, at 9 pm

March 13, 2025, at 9 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): March 14, 2025, at 12:30 am

March 14, 2025, at 12:30 am China Standard Time (CST): March 14, 2025, at 3 am

March 14, 2025, at 3 am Japan Standard Time (JST): March 14, 2025, at 4 am

March 14, 2025, at 4 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): March 14, 2025, at 6 am

March 14, 2025, at 6 am New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): March 14, 2025, at 8 am

Rocket League Season 18 will run until June 18, 2025, giving players just over three months to climb the ranks, unlock rewards, and enjoy the new content.

Also read: Rocket League introduces Online Free Play in v2.46 patch notes

What to expect

Rocket League Season 18 is all about the future, introducing the Futura Garden Arena, a sleek and futuristic stadium in broad daylight. Players who purchase the Rocket Pass Premium will instantly unlock the Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack and the Azura later in the battle pass, along with other cosmetic items, such as the Space Tower Antenna, Spaceship Topper, and Waypoint Trail.

Additionally, Rocket League Season 18 introduces new gameplay mutators for custom matches, that will allow players to tweak mechanics, such as ball gravity and dodge timers. Other major features include new Goal Explosions, disco-themed Tournament Rewards, and more customization options for cars.

Given the game's history of mid-season collaborations, we may also see new crossover events with football clubs, car brands, and movie franchises.

Also read: Rocket League leaks suggest Hatsune Miku collaboration coming soon

To know more, you can go through the official Rocket League Season 18 blog here.

