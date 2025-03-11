With Ubisoft officially announcing the Rainbow Six Siege X Twitch Drops event, there seems to be a lot of excitement among the community. Siege X, which was announced during the Six Invitational 2025 tournament grand final, is expected to be free-to-play. On March 13, 2025, an official live showcase will be broadcasted, giving fans the first glimpse of the future of Rainbow Six.

On that note, here's everything we know about the upcoming Rainbow Six Siege X Twitch Drops.

Rainbow Six Siege X Twitch Drops: Everything you need to know

Rainbow Six Siege frequently offers Twitch Drops during major events to enhance viewer engagement. Just recently, during the Six Invitational 2025 from February 3, 2025 to February 16, 2025, fans got various unique items by watching official broadcasts. Similarly, the upcoming Rainbow Six Siege X Twitch Drops could be live for multiple days as well.

Release date

According to an official post, the Siege X Twitch Drops are scheduled to go live on March 13, 2025, at 1 PM Eastern Time. Below are the corresponding times across various time zones:

Pacific Time (PT): March 13, 2025, at 10 AM

March 13, 2025, at 10 AM Mountain Time (MT): March 13, 2025, at 11 AM

March 13, 2025, at 11 AM Central Time (CT): March 13, 2025, at 12 PM

March 13, 2025, at 12 PM Eastern Time (ET): March 13, 2025, at 1 PM

March 13, 2025, at 1 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): March 13, 2025, at 6 PM

March 13, 2025, at 6 PM Central European Time (CET): March 13, 2025, at 7 PM

March 13, 2025, at 7 PM Moscow Standard Time (MSK): March 13, 2025, at 9 PM

March 13, 2025, at 9 PM Indian Standard Time (IST): March 14, 2025, at 12:30 AM

March 14, 2025, at 12:30 AM China Standard Time (CST): March 14, 2025, at 3 AM

March 14, 2025, at 3 AM Japan Standard Time (JST): March 14, 2025, at 4 AM

March 14, 2025, at 4 AM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): March 14, 2025, at 6 AM

March 14, 2025, at 6 AM New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): March 14, 2025, at 8 AM

Also read: Two major villains shown in Rainbow Six Siege x The Boys collab leak

How to participate

The official announcement post on X includes a direct link to register for the Rainbow Six Siege X Twitch Drops. You will need to follow these steps to participate in the event:

Visit the Drops Registration page on Ubisoft and log in to your Ubisoft account. If you don't have an account, create one.

Connect your Twitch account to your Ubisoft account.

When the event goes live, tune in to your preferred Rainbow Six Siege X livestream on Twitch that has "Drops Enabled" in their description.

Watch the stream for specified durations to unlock exclusive rewards.

So far, Ubisoft has announced that the following streamers who will be livestreaming the Siege X showcase: MacieJay, Joe Bartolozzi, Athieno, YourRage, Razah, ElDed, MeatyMarley, Spoit, and NarcolepticNugget.

What to expect

While specific details about the rewards for this event are not known yet, based on previous Twitch Drops, players can expect the following quests and items:

30 mins viewtime on Twitch: A unique in-game charm and an Alpha Pack.

A unique in-game charm and an Alpha Pack. 2 hours viewtime on Twitch: An exclusive operator skin and headgear.

An exclusive operator skin and headgear. 4 hours viewtime on Twitch: A rare weapon skin.

That's everything we know about the Rainbow Six Siege X Twitch Drops so far. Do note that you will need to claim your rewards through the Twitch inventory page after reaching a milestone.

