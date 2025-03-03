  • home icon
Rainbow Six Siege officially discontinues DX11 support ahead of the new update

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Modified Mar 03, 2025 20:43 GMT
Rainbow Six Siege is removing DirectX 11 support (Image via Ubisoft)
Rainbow Six Siege is removing DirectX 11 support (Image via Ubisoft)

Ubisoft has officially announced that with the upcoming Y10S1 update, Rainbow Six Siege will discontinue support of DirectX 11 graphical API. The exclusive transition to DirectX 12 is part of the game's evolution into Rainbow Six Siege X, whose first live showcase is scheduled for March 13, 2025.

As we approach the new generation of Rainbow Six, the developers have announced one last update titled Y10S1, which will introduce the removal of DX11 support, besides other changes.

On that note, here's everything you need to know regarding DirectX support in Rainbow Six Siege.

Rainbow Six Siege completely transitions to DirectX 12

The official Rainbow Six Siege X account shared a statement from the Siege Leadership Team regarding the removal of DirectX 11 graphical API. It emphasized that focusing solely on DX12 would allow the development team to optimize the game more effectively. It will support future rendering, enhance immersion, and explore strategic opportunities. The caption of the post reads:

"Y10S1 is just around the corner, and with mixed feelings, we must say goodbye to the DX11 graphical API as Siege will imminently step into its new era."
The team acknowledged that currently, approximately only 1.4% of PC players cannot transition to DX12 and hoped that they would be able to upgrade their systems to run Siege properly in the future. The Siege X showcase on March 13, 2025, at 10 am PT will unveil all the changes coming to the game in detail.

In addition to removing DX11 support, the Operation Prep Phase Y10S1 update introduces many other notable changes. A key addition is a new attacking Operator named Rauora. Moreover, Reputation System Impact Activation will now be fully implemented, which will help enhance player behavior in-game. Meanwhile, matchmaking is also expected to improve.

To know more, you can go through the official Rainbow Six Operation Prep Phase patch notes here.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
