  Rainbow Six Siege Operation Prep Phase Y10S1 release countdown: Start time for all regions

Rainbow Six Siege Operation Prep Phase Y10S1 release countdown: Start time for all regions

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Modified Mar 03, 2025 17:42 GMT
Here is a live countdown for R6 Seige Y10S1 update release date (Image via Ubisoft)
Here is a live countdown for R6 Seige Y10S1 update release date (Image via Ubisoft)

The Rainbow Six Siege Operation Prep Phase Y10S1 update is set to launch on March 4, 2025, at 9 am Eastern Time. This marks the final update before the next major evolution of the game, Rainbow Six Siege X, arrives. According to the patch notes, the update introduces a new attacker, major gameplay changes, and much more with Y10S1.

As such, this article will provide the region-wise start times for the Rainbow Six Siege Operation Prep Phase update. We have also included a live countdown timer for the same.

Rainbow Six Siege Operation Prep Phase (Y10S1 update): Release date and time for all major regions

The release time for Operation Prep Phase is expected to follow the pattern of previous season updates, with server maintenance scheduled for March 4, 2025, at 9 am Eastern Time. Below are the regional release times:

  • Pacific Time (PT): March 4, 2025, at 6 am
  • Eastern Time (ET): March 4, 2025, at 9 am
  • Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC): March 4, 2025, at 2 pm
  • Moscow Standard Time (MSK): March 4, 2025, at 5 pm
  • Indian Standard Time (IST): March 4, 2025, at 7:30 pm
  • China Standard Time (CST): March 4, 2025, at 10 pm
  • Japan Standard Time (JST): March 4, 2025, at 11 pm
  • Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): March 5, 2025, at 1 am
  • New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): March 5, 2025, at 3 am
Operation Prep Phase brings a lot of things in Rainbow Six Siege. To start with, Rauora is a new Operator who wields a D.O.M Panel Launcher, a gadget that deploys bulletproof panels on doorways. Additionally, the Reputation System Impact Activation is now fully implemented, and the matchmaking has been optimized too. Regarding gameplay, DirectX 11 support has now been removed.

Rainbow Six Siege Operation Prep Phase release countdown

Below is a live countdown to the launch of the Rainbow Six Siege Y10S1 update, which is expected to go live when the timer reaches zero.

Edited by Niladri Roy
