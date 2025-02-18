Rainbow Six Siege addresses Twitch drop bug impacting player rewards

Several Rainbow Six Siege players have not received an important Twitch drop despite watching streams for over nine hours. The reward in question is the SI25 Ram Uniform which you can earn by watching the Finals of Six Invitational 2025 on Twitch for 10 hours.

On February 18, 2025, Ubisoft took to its official X page to address this issue and revealed that it is currently under investigation.

Ubisoft investigates issue with Rainbow Six Siege Twitch drops

A series of Twitch drops was announced to better engage viewers with the 2025 Six Invitational tournament. Several of these drops involved cosmetics for Ram, an Operator who was released in the game on August 29, 2023.

According to many reports online, Rainbow Six Siege players have not been receiving Ram's SI25 Uniform despite watching the tournament for the necessary time required, i.e. 10 hours.

It would appear that enough players have faced this issue for it to come to Ubisoft's attention. Ubisoft Support's official X account addressed the issue with the following post:

"Hello #RainbowSixSiege Operators, we're aware that players are not receiving the SI25 Ram Uniform Twitch drop and are currently investigating."

As of right now, there are no solutions to the problem that players can implement. This is not a client-sided issue and only developers at Ubisoft can fix it. Hence, it is best to wait for the drop to become available.

It appears that if you have watched the stream long enough to claim the drop, you will likely receive it once Ubisoft fixes the problem in Rainbow Six Siege.

