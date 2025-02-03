Six Invitational 2025 Twitch drops: All rewards and how to get them

As the biggest Rainbow Six Siege event starts on February 3, 2025, various Six Invitational 2025 Twitch drops will be up for grabs. Every year, the world's top Rainbow Six Siege teams compete in the biggest tournament of Ubisoft's premiere esports title. The Six Invitational serves to be the culmination of all the Blast Majors and regional tournaments held in the previous year.
SI 2025 features some of the finest teams in Rainbow Six, and fans can receive Twitch drops for spectating every stage of the tournament.
In this article, we will explore all Six Invitational 2025 Twitch drops, discussing how to attain them, their schedule, and more.
Also read: Rainbow Six Siege Invitational Boston 2025
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Six Invitational 2025 Twitch drops: Group stage
The Group Stage of Rainbow Six Siege Invitational 2025 will be held from February 3 to February 7, 2025. At this stage, the Twitch drops will be divided into two batches. The first batch is for the first two days (February 3-4), while the second batch will be live for the next three days (February 5-7) of the Group Stage.
First batch of Twitch drops (February 3-4, 2025)
- 2 hours watch time: 1 Esports pack
- 4 hours watch time: 1 Esports pack
- 6 hours watch time: 1 Esports pack
- 8 hours watch time: 1 Esports pack
- 10 hours watch time: SI 2025 Group Stage Charm
Second batch of Twitch drops (February 5-7, 2025)
- 2 hours watch time: 1 Esports pack
- 4 hours watch time: 1 Esports pack
- 6 hours watch time: 1 Esports pack
- 8 hours watch time: 1 Esports pack
- 10 hours watch time: Ram's SI 2025 Charm
- 12 hours watch time: 1 Esports pack
- 15 hours watch time: 1 Esports pack
Six Invitational 2025 Twitch drops: Playoffs
The Playoffs of this year's Six Invitational will be held from February 9 to February 11, 2025. The Twitch drops in this stage will have a combined watch time requirement spread across all three days.
- 2 hours watch time: 1 Esports pack
- 4 hours watch time: 1 Esports pack
- 6 hours watch time: 1 Esports pack
- 8 hours watch time: 1 Esports pack
- 10 hours watch time: SI 2025 Playoffs Charm
- 12 hours watch time: 1 Esports pack
- 15 hours watch time: Ram's SI 2025 Headgear
Also read: Rainbow Six Siege Ghost in the Shell collab
Six Invitational 2025 Twitch drops: Finals
The Finals of Six Invitational 2025 will have two separate batches of drops like the group stage. You can collect the first one during the semifinal matches on February 14 and February 15, 2025.
- 2 hours watch time: 1 Esports pack
- 4 hours watch time: 1 Esports pack
- 6 hours watch time: 1 Esports pack
- 8 hours watch time: SI 2025 Finals Charm
- 10 hours watch time: Ram's SI 2025 Uniform
The Grand Finals of Rainbow Six Siege Invitational 2025 will have the last set of Twitch drops, which will only consider the watch time accumulated in the Grand Finals stream on February 16, 2025.
- 1 hour watch time: 1 Esports pack
- 2 hours watch time: Y9S4 Reveal Charm
- 4 hours watch time: SI 2025 Grand Final Charm
- 6 hours watch time: Ram's SI 2025 R4-C Skin
Also read: Rainbow Six Siege Maestro Elite Set
What do the Esports packs contain?
The Esports packs given out as Six Invitational 2025 Twitch drops throughout the tournament will feature all the following items listed below. These items will drop randomly.
- Fenrir's SI 2025 Uniform
- Fenrir's SI 2025 Headgear
- Fenrir's SI 2025 Charm
- Fenrir's SI 2025 SASG-12 skin
- Tubarao's SI 2025 Uniform
- Tubarao's SI 2025 Headgear
- Tubarao's SI 2025 Charm
- Tubarao's SI 2025 AR-15.50 skin
- Nokk's Esports Uniform
- Nokk's Esports Headgear
- Nokk's Esports Charm
- Nokk's Esports FMG-9 skin
- Kapkan's Esports Uniform
- Kapkan's Esports Headgear
- Kapkan's Esports Charm
- Kapkan's Esports SASG-12 skin
- Maverick's Esports Uniform
- Maverick's Esports Headgear
- Maverick's Esports Charm
- Maverick's Esports AR-15.50 skin
Also read: Rainbow Six Siege Year 10 Season 1 leaks
How to grab Six Invitational 2025 Twitch drops
Follow these steps to collect all the Six Invitational 2025 Twitch drops:
- Visit this site to link your Twitch and Ubisoft accounts.
- Opt to receive the drops featured when you are prompted.
- Watch the official Twitch Rainbow Six channel and the Bravo channel during the event days as mentioned above.
- Track your progress and manually claim drops at Twitch Inventory.
- The rewards will then show up in-game within 48 hours.
Note that the claim button for the Twitch drops will only be available for 24 hours after each drop campaign ends. Therefore, it is advised to claim drops as soon as possible.
For more news on Rainbow Six Siege, follow Sportskeeda:
- What is phantom player balancing in Rainbow Six Siege Operation Collision Point?
- How to enable PC-console crossplay in Rainbow Six Siege
- Best Thermite loadout in Rainbow Six Siege
- Best Zero loadout in Rainbow Six Siege
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.