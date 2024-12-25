Rainbow Six Siege Y10S1 leaks: Everything we know

Rainbow Six Siege Y10S1 could reportedly introduce a new Operator to the game and a new bundle for the community. Additionally, there is a rumor of an upcoming collaboration with a popular superhero drama series on Amazon Prime Video.

The seasonal updates are generally major patches that also integrate new balance changes — be it for existing characters, pieces of equipment, weapons, and attachments. However, some leaks have hinted at the name of the upcoming character and unconfirmed details of an Operator bundle.

Rainbow Six Siege Y10S1 will likely build on the current update that enabled crossplay for PC and Console users. Moreover, the developers introduced a Cheater Match Cancellation feature to improve the integrity of the tactical shooter, while Blackbeard was provided a new rework alongside some changes to Shields.

This article will highlight the possible changes coming to Rainbow Six Siege Y10S1 according to leaks.

Note: This article is based on leaks, so readers are asked to take the information with a grain of salt. Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

What changes might come in Rainbow Six Siege Y10S1?

In two separate X posts, popular Rainbow Six Siege data miner @Shiiny77 provided information about a few potential items arriving with the next seasonal update for R6. The contents of these posts did not feature any balance changes for Ubisoft’s shooter title. It is also important to note that neither the publisher nor the developer has confirmed these items at the time of writing this article.

One of the X posts contained information about a possible upcoming Operator bundle. This pack will supposedly contain several characters like Sens, Solis, Osa, Deimos, Grim, Skopos, and more. Reportedly called Siege X, the bundle might also feature cosmetic items like weapon charms and the Super 90 skin from a previous season.

The other X post revealed that the new Operator for Rainbow Six Siege Y10S1 will potentially be called “Curtain”. Although details about the character’s weapons, equipment, or abilities are currently unknown, a few assumptions can be made based on the leaked name. They may be able to deploy specialized gadgets to create visual clutter on the maps and block enemy lines of sight.

Currently, more leaks are surfacing, providing further hints about the upcoming season. In an X post @Shiiny77, indicated that there may be a collaboration with a popular series of Amazon Prime Video, The Boys. If this rumor turns out to be true, it raises questions about how the collaboration would work in the game and what content players might witness.

Another leak by the same data miner hinted that the new Operator previously referred to as "Curtain" is a code name, and the real name might be Rauora.

That being said, the devs team may also choose to swap out attachments for some weapons in Rainbow Six Siege Y10S1. This can include enabling or disabling optics and tweaking the choice of secondary gadgets in the loadout section. However, this information cannot be confirmed until the publisher releases the next patch notes for the Rainbow Six Siege Y10S1 update.

