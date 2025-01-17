  • home icon
Rainbow Six Siege Invitational Boston 2025: Teams, schedule, format, and more

By Sankalpa Das
Modified Jan 17, 2025 22:35 GMT
Rainbow Six Siege Invitational Boston 2025 (Image via Ubisoft)
Rainbow Six Siege Invitational Boston 2025 (Image via Ubisoft)

The Rainbow Six Siege Invitational Boston 2025 brings together the global Siege community to commemorate the game's competitive history and fierce rivalries among the top rosters. The top 20 teams worldwide will compete for the most prestigious Competitive Siege title and a sizable portion of a massive $3,000,000 prize fund.

In this article, we shall look at everything you need to know about the schedule, teams, and format of the Rainbow Six Siege Invitational Boston 2025.

Rainbow Six Siege Invitational Boston 2025 teams

All teams in Rainbow Six Siege Invitational Boston 2025 (Image via Ubisoft)
All teams in Rainbow Six Siege Invitational Boston 2025 (Image via Ubisoft)

The following teams will participate in the most anticipated Competitive Rainbow Six Siege event of the year:

  • CAG OSAKA
  • DarkZero
  • FaZe Clan
  • FURIA
  • G2 Esports
  • M80
  • Oxygen Esports
  • PSG Talon
  • Razah Company Academy
  • SCARZSCARZ
  • Shopify Rebellion
  • Spacestation Gaming
  • Team BDS
  • Team Falcons
  • TEAM JOEL
  • Team Liquid
  • Team Secret
  • Unwanted
  • Virtus.Pro
  • W7M Esports

Rainbow Six Siege Invitational Boston 2025 format

youtube-cover

The Rainbow Six Siege Invitational Boston 2025 format has three stages —Group Stage, Playoffs, and Finals. The Group Stage has 20 teams competing in a Round Robin format with best-of-three matches. The top 16 squads from the Group stage head to a double elimination bracket to compete for a spot on the main stage of this year's Invitationals.

The Final Stage will be the culmination of an accelerated double-elimination bracket, with the top six teams playing best-of-three matches on Friday and Saturday. Lastly, the Grand Finals will be a highly anticipated best-of-five showdown to crown the winner.

Rainbow Six Siege Invitational 2025 schedule and tickets

All groups in Rainbow Six Siege Invitational Boston 2025 (Image via Ubisoft)
All groups in Rainbow Six Siege Invitational Boston 2025 (Image via Ubisoft)

Below is the full schedule of Rainbow Six Siege Invitational 2025:

  • Group Stage: February 3 to February 7 (not open to public)
  • Playoffs: February 9 to February 11 (not open to public)
  • Finals: February 14 to February 16 (open to the public)

The Final stage will be open to the public and held at the MGM Music Hall, 2 Lansdowne St, Boston, MA 02215, United States.

All tickets for the Finals Stage can be found here:

Where to watch Rainbow Six Siege Invitational 2025

You can watch the top 20 teams in the world go head-to-head for the biggest trophy in Rainbow Six Siege on the following channels:

That concludes our foray into the Rainbow Six Siege Invitational 2025.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
