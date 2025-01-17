Rainbow Six Siege Invitational Boston 2025: Teams, schedule, format, and more

The Rainbow Six Siege Invitational Boston 2025 brings together the global Siege community to commemorate the game's competitive history and fierce rivalries among the top rosters. The top 20 teams worldwide will compete for the most prestigious Competitive Siege title and a sizable portion of a massive $3,000,000 prize fund.

In this article, we shall look at everything you need to know about the schedule, teams, and format of the Rainbow Six Siege Invitational Boston 2025.

Rainbow Six Siege Invitational Boston 2025 teams

All teams in Rainbow Six Siege Invitational Boston 2025 (Image via Ubisoft)

The following teams will participate in the most anticipated Competitive Rainbow Six Siege event of the year:

CAG OSAKA

DarkZero

FaZe Clan

FURIA

G2 Esports

M80

Oxygen Esports

PSG Talon

Razah Company Academy

SCARZSCARZ

Shopify Rebellion

Spacestation Gaming

Team BDS

Team Falcons

TEAM JOEL

Team Liquid

Team Secret

Unwanted

Virtus.Pro

W7M Esports

Rainbow Six Siege Invitational Boston 2025 format

The Rainbow Six Siege Invitational Boston 2025 format has three stages —Group Stage, Playoffs, and Finals. The Group Stage has 20 teams competing in a Round Robin format with best-of-three matches. The top 16 squads from the Group stage head to a double elimination bracket to compete for a spot on the main stage of this year's Invitationals.

The Final Stage will be the culmination of an accelerated double-elimination bracket, with the top six teams playing best-of-three matches on Friday and Saturday. Lastly, the Grand Finals will be a highly anticipated best-of-five showdown to crown the winner.

Rainbow Six Siege Invitational 2025 schedule and tickets

All groups in Rainbow Six Siege Invitational Boston 2025 (Image via Ubisoft)

Below is the full schedule of Rainbow Six Siege Invitational 2025:

Group Stage: February 3 to February 7 (not open to public)

(not open to public) Playoffs: February 9 to February 11 (not open to public)

(not open to public) Finals: February 14 to February 16 (open to the public)

The Final stage will be open to the public and held at the MGM Music Hall, 2 Lansdowne St, Boston, MA 02215, United States.

All tickets for the Finals Stage can be found here:

Where to watch Rainbow Six Siege Invitational 2025

You can watch the top 20 teams in the world go head-to-head for the biggest trophy in Rainbow Six Siege on the following channels:

That concludes our foray into the Rainbow Six Siege Invitational 2025.

