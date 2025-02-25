Rainbow Six Siege X will reportedly be free-to-play

Rainbow Six Siege X is reportedly going to be free-to-play (F2P). A former R6 leaker @dll_handle on X claimed that Ubisoft is considering adopting the F2P model for its tactical shooter, aiming to expand its player base and engagement through in-game purchases.

Ad

Read on to learn more about Rainbow Six Siege X reportedly becoming a free-to-play title.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks shared by @dll_handle on X. Readers are advised to take it with a pinch of salt.

Reports suggest free-to-play model for Rainbow Six Siege X

Speculation about Siege X transitioning to a F2P model took the community by surprise, igniting a flurry of discussions. Furthermore, @dll_handle has revealed that while Siege X may be free to download and play, new players might have limited access to Operators upon installation. Unlocking the full roster could require purchasing a specific edition as Downloadable Content (DLC).

Ad

Trending

This model would align with existing practices in Rainbow Six Siege, where players can unlock components through in-game currency earned by gameplay or direct purchase.

For existing players who have already unlocked every Operator, this rumored change would have little effect.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The supposed initiative to make the game free-to-play mirrors strategies utilized by other franchises such as Overwatch, which have leveraged F2P models to boost player engagement and revenue.

However, the potential shift has also raises concerns, especially given Ubisoft's previous challenges with F2P titles. Titles like Hyperscape and XDefiant, which adopted free-to-play models, struggled to maintain player interest and were eventually discontinued.

Note that these details are speculative and await official confirmation.

Ad

Also read: How to register in Siege X: Atlanta showcase

The official unveiling of Rainbow Six Siege X is scheduled for March 13, 2025, during a live showcase event in Atlanta, Georgia. This event is expected to provide comprehensive insights into the game's new features and updates. Until then, the R6 community remains in anticipation, eager to see how Ubisoft plans to navigate the potential transition to a free-to-play model while catering to its dedicated player base.

Ad

Also read: Siege x The Boys collab leak

In conclusion, while reports suggest that Rainbow Six Siege X may adopt a free-to-play model, this has not been officially confirmed. The idea has sparked debate in the gaming community, highlighting the need for Ubisoft to balance increased accessibility with the challenges seen in prior F2P titles.

Follow Sportskeeda for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.