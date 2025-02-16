Rainbow Six Siege X officially announced, live gameplay showcase soon

Rainbow Six Siege X was finally revealed in a cinematic trailer during the Six Invitational Boston Finals. This teaser clip provides a first look at Siege X, which will be further showcased during an exclusive event in March 2025. Creative Director Alexander Karpazis and Game Director Joshua Mills came on stage to give us a glimpse of Year 10 and showcase the operator joining the roster next season with Operation Prep Phase.

As the game steps onto a 10-year mark, Ubisoft intends to bring massive changes that have been under development for almost three years, as mentioned by Karpazis.

In this article, we will review all the information on Siege X shared during the Six Invitationals Boston 2025 finals.

Rainbow Six Siege X Showcase: What it is and how to attend

Siege X intends to usher in a new era of R6 (Image via Ubisoft)

The Siege X Showcase will be a three-hour-long video played during a reveal event in Atlanta on March 13, 2025. This detailed video will go over all the massive and long-awaited changes that will grace the tenth running year of Ubisoft's premier esports title. People who can't attend the event can catch it on a live stream.

A point to note is that Year 10 Season 1 is not a part of the new Rainbow Six Siege X era. Instead, it will be the first step into a new and revolutionized version of a game we all know and love. Appropriately titled, the Operation Prep Phase will be a very different season. This is because its main focus will be to build and strengthen the foundations of visual and audio updates planned for Siege X.

More about Rainbow Six Siege X

Celebration packs will be available with Operation Prep Phase (Image via Ubisoft)

Ahead of Siege X's arrival, Operation Prep Phase will feature Celebration Packs. These special alpha packs will feature over 1400 iconic skins. These collections include game events and seasonal legendary skins all the way back from Year 1 Season 1.

These packs can be obtained from the battle pass or purchased with R6 renown. Additionally, the Celebration packs can be sold or purchased on the R6 Marketplace from Year 10 Season 3 onwards.

Finally, the Creative Director Alexander Karpazis and Game Director Joshua Mills also emphasized that Rainbow Six Siege X will be the beginning of a completely new era in the game that will set the tone for ten more years. Ubisoft intends to ensure that Siege stays at the pinnacle of tactical shooter games with everything planned for Siege X.

