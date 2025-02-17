How to register in Rainbow Six Siege X: Atlanta showcase VIP ticket, X skin, and more

The Rainbow Six Siege community is excited as Ubisoft has announced the Siege X Showcase, scheduled to take place in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 13, 2025. This event promises to usher in a new era for the game, featuring special content, previews of Year 10 Season 1, and the introduction of a new operator named Rauora. Fans are eager to participate, especially with the allure of VIP passes and exclusive in-game skins.

Read on to learn more about the registration process for this event.

Rainbow Six Siege X Showcase: How to register for VIP tickets and exclusive skin

Here’s how you can register for the limited drop:

Visit the Rainbow Six Marketplace: Go to the official Rainbow Six Siege Marketplace website to find the registration link. Log in with your Ubisoft Connect Account: Ensure you are signed in to your Ubisoft Connect account. If you don't have an account, you can create one for free. Enter the VIP Package Sweepstakes drop: Find the R6S X Showcase event and follow the instructions to enter the sweepstakes limited drop for a chance to win an exclusive reward. Wait for the results: After the entry period closes, Ubisoft will notify the winners via email. Be sure to check your inbox for updates and further instructions.

Alternatively, you can also win an exclusive ‘Piercing Vision’ weapon skin by registering for this event.

Additional highlights

Rainbow Six Siege X

Rainbow Six Siege X (Image via Ubisoft)

During this event, Ubisoft is expected to unveil "Rainbow Six Siege X," an extensive technical overhaul of the original game. This update aims to enhance the game's engine, providing improved graphics, updated textures, and models. Rather than being a direct sequel, Siege X is designed as a remastered version to revitalize the decade-old tactical shooter.

The anticipated release is slated for Year 10 Season 2, around mid-2025.

New Operator: Rauora

During the Six Invitational championship weekend, Ubisoft announced Rauora, a New Zealand-based attacker operator who will debut in Year 10 Season 1 . Her special device, the Deployable Omnilink Mesh Launcher (DOM), creates an impenetrable barrier in entrances that detects ally drones and allows them to pass by lifting itself.

Both attackers and defenders can open or close the barrier by shooting a trigger at the top; however, attackers have an advantage because defenders are briefly locked out during deployment or closure, and attackers can trigger it to open more quickly. While DOM barriers are bulletproof, they are susceptible to explosives and can be intercepted by Jäger's Active Defense System before deployment.

