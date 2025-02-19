Two major villains shown in Rainbow Six Siege x The Boys collab leak

As per the latest leaks, R6 players might be getting Rainbow Six Siege x The Boys collab skins for two of the villains portrayed in the TV series. Reputed leaker Shiiny77, who goes by @dll_handle on X, recently shared screenshots of two The Boys skins for two attacking operators in Rainbow Six Siege. Leaked to be arriving with Y10S1 Operation Prep Phase, the Rainbow Six Siege x The Boys collab can shake things up on the cosmetic front.

Note: this article is based on leaks, so readers are advised to take this information with a pinch of salt.

Rainbow Six Siege x The Boys collab leak

The Boys is an American superhero drama series that airs on Amazon Prime Video. It is known for its satire and gore and has a star-studded cast. From the looks of it, the collab might feature two of the most popular characters from this series — Homelander and Noir.

With the Rainbow Six Siege x The Boys collab, attack operators Ace and Deimos might be receiving a Homelander and Noir skin, respectively. Interestingly, Noir's outfit suits Deimos extremely well thanks to the intimidating mask that both characters use.

On the other hand, Homelander, who is received as a villainous character instead of a typical superhero, is portrayed in a bloody and messy show-accurate getup as Ace.

The Rainbow Six Siege x The Boys collab bundle will reportedly include the following items:

Ace Homelander Bundle:

Homelander headgear

Homelander outfit

Homelander operator portrait

Unique card background

AK12 weapon skin

A charm

Deimos Noir Bundle:

Noir headgear

Noir outfit

Noir operator portrait

Unique card background

AK-74M weapon skin

A charm

Players can also expect special items like card backgrounds and charms to feature references to the show. Unfortunately, the exact price of the Rainbow Six Siege x The Boys collab bundle is unknown as of now. However, single operator bundles in the game generally cost 2160 R6 credits each, while full bundles cost 4080 R6 credits. Hence, players can expect the pricing of The Boys collab bundle to be around these ranges.

