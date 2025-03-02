Rainbow Six franchise sale 2025: Iconic titles at minimum 75% off

The Rainbow Six franchise is currently on sale, offering discounts of at least 75% on all the titles. Known for its intense tactical gameplay and cooperative team-based mechanics, Rainbow Six has been a staple of the FPS genre for decades. This sale is a great opportunity for both long-time fans and newcomers to grab these titles at significantly reduced prices.

This franchise has been a key part of Ubisoft’s games lineup. The title's showcase a mix of strategy, realism, and intense gunplay that has kept players engaged over the years.

On that note, here's everything you need to know about this 2025 R6 franchise sale on Steam.

Also read: Rainbow Six Siege X will reportedly be free-to-play

Rainbow Six franchise sale 2025 on Steam offers great discounts

Here are the discounted prices on Steam as part of the 2025 sale:

Tom Clancy's R6 3 Gold : $2.49 $9.99 (-75%)

: (-75%) Tom Clancy's R6 Siege : $3.99 $19.99 (-80%)

: (-80%) Tom Clancy's R6 Vegas 2 : $2.49 $9.99 (-75%)

: (-75%) Tom Clancy's R6 Vegas : $2.49 $9.99 (-75%)

: (-75%) Tom Clancy’s R6 Extraction : $9.99 $39.99 (-75%)

: (-75%) Tom Clancy's R6 Lockdown: $2.49 $9.99 (-75%)

For those unfamiliar, the Rainbow Six series is based on Tom Clancy's novels and is considered one of the most iconic tactical shooter franchises in gaming history. The franchise gained massive popularity with R6 Siege, which introduced a multiplayer format with destructible environments and unique operators. Seige is is rebranding into Seige X as part of the 10th anniversary of the game.

Each of these titles brings something unique to the franchise, from the tactical single-player campaigns of the earlier games to the intense multiplayer experience of Siege. Interestingly, the sale is set to end on March 13, 2025, which is the day when the first ever Seige X showcase will be hosted. Once the sale ends, the price of all the titles will likely return to normal.

Also read: R6 Siege Y10S1 Designer's Notes: Balancing updates, community feedback, and more

