FaZe Clan is your Rainbow Six Invitational 2025 champion

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Modified Feb 17, 2025 02:38 GMT
The Rainbow Six Invitational 2025 has concluded with FaZe Clan lifting the hammer and winning a whopping $1 million as a cash prize. The event was hosted at the MGM Music Hall in Boston and featured a total prize pool of $3 million. Sixteen teams qualified based on their global standings, while four made their way to the event through the Last Chance Qualifiers in various regions.

Here's all the information you need to know regarding the Rainbow Six Invitational 2025 finals.

FaZe Clan wins the Rainbow Six Invitational 2025

The tournament began with a show match between Team Rainbow and Team Keres. Team Rainbow triumphed with a scoreline of 7-5. The show match was followed by an orchestra performance, after which the battle between Team BDS and FaZe Clan began on February 16, 2025, at 3:30 PM Eastern Time.

The Grand Final was a best-of-5 match. FaZe Clan claimed bragging rights with a scoreline of 3-1. The map-wise results of the match are as follows:

  • Chalet: Team BDS 9-7 FaZe Clan
  • Consulate: Team BDS 5-7 FaZe Clan
  • Nighthaven Labs: Team BDS 5-7 FaZe Clan
  • Clubhouse: Team BDS 4-7 FaZe Clan

Here are the top eight teams and the prize money they earned:

PlacementPrizeTeam
1st$1,000,000FaZe Clan
2nd$450,000Team BDS
3rd$240,000FURIA
4th$170,000Unwanted
5th$135,000Spacestation Gaming
6th$135,000RazaH Company Academy
7th$105,000 Team Falcons
8th$105,000 Oxygen Esports
The rest of the rankings are as follows:

  • 9th-12th: DarkZero, Virtus.pro, G2 Esports, CAG Osaka
  • 13th-16th: w7m esports, Team Liquid, Shopify Rebellion, M80
  • 17th-20th: TEAM JOEL, Team Secret, PSG Talon, SCARZ

That's all you need to know about the Rainbow Six Invitational 2025 Grand Finals. This is just the beginning of Rainbow Six competitive action for 2025, and numerous high-tier tournaments are on the way. Here is the list of confirmed S-tier events later this year:

  • Reload 2025: May 16, 2025
  • Esports World Cup 2025: Aug 1, 2025
  • BLAST R6 Major November 2025: Nov 1, 2025

