FaZe Clan is your Rainbow Six Invitational 2025 champion

The Rainbow Six Invitational 2025 has concluded with FaZe Clan lifting the hammer and winning a whopping $1 million as a cash prize. The event was hosted at the MGM Music Hall in Boston and featured a total prize pool of $3 million. Sixteen teams qualified based on their global standings, while four made their way to the event through the Last Chance Qualifiers in various regions.

Ad

Here's all the information you need to know regarding the Rainbow Six Invitational 2025 finals.

Also read: Six Invitational 2025: M80 coach gets banned for two years after misconduct

FaZe Clan wins the Rainbow Six Invitational 2025

The tournament began with a show match between Team Rainbow and Team Keres. Team Rainbow triumphed with a scoreline of 7-5. The show match was followed by an orchestra performance, after which the battle between Team BDS and FaZe Clan began on February 16, 2025, at 3:30 PM Eastern Time.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Grand Final was a best-of-5 match. FaZe Clan claimed bragging rights with a scoreline of 3-1. The map-wise results of the match are as follows:

Chalet: Team BDS 9-7 FaZe Clan

9-7 FaZe Clan Consulate: Team BDS 5-7 FaZe Clan

Team BDS 5-7 Nighthaven Labs: Team BDS 5-7 FaZe Clan

Team BDS 5-7 Clubhouse: Team BDS 4-7 FaZe Clan

Here are the top eight teams and the prize money they earned:

Placement Prize Team 1st $1,000,000 FaZe Clan 2nd $450,000 Team BDS 3rd $240,000 FURIA 4th $170,000 Unwanted 5th $135,000 Spacestation Gaming 6th $135,000 RazaH Company Academy 7th $105,000 Team Falcons 8th $105,000 Oxygen Esports

Ad

The rest of the rankings are as follows:

9th-12th: DarkZero, Virtus.pro, G2 Esports, CAG Osaka

DarkZero, Virtus.pro, G2 Esports, CAG Osaka 13th-16th: w7m esports, Team Liquid, Shopify Rebellion, M80

w7m esports, Team Liquid, Shopify Rebellion, M80 17th-20th: TEAM JOEL, Team Secret, PSG Talon, SCARZ

That's all you need to know about the Rainbow Six Invitational 2025 Grand Finals. This is just the beginning of Rainbow Six competitive action for 2025, and numerous high-tier tournaments are on the way. Here is the list of confirmed S-tier events later this year:

Ad

Reload 2025: May 16, 2025

May 16, 2025 Esports World Cup 2025: Aug 1, 2025

Aug 1, 2025 BLAST R6 Major November 2025: Nov 1, 2025

Also read: Rainbow Six Siege Esports 2025 roadmap: Everything you need to know

Read more R6 articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.