Six Invitational 2025: M80 coach gets banned for two years after misconduct

By Ajitesh Rawat
Modified Feb 10, 2025 20:09 GMT
M80 Coach banned after misconduct with DarkZero (Image via Ubisoft)
The Six Invitational 2025 will be the last R6 tournament for Matheus 'Budega' Figueiredo for the next two years. M80's coach Budega and team manager Igor Vivas were reportedly kicked out of the event after their alleged unsportsmanlike behavior towards opposing team DarkZero.

Now an official verdict has been made by R6 Esports, and it is not in M80s favor. This report explores more.

M80 coach banned for two years and fined after reports of misconduct at Six Invitational 2025

An official X post by Rainbow Six Esports saw them declare a two-year ban, effective immediately, on M80 coach Matheus 'Budega' Figueiredo after he was allegedly involved in a verbal altercation with DarkZero following his team's loss. The competitive suspension of Budega will last until the end of Six Invitational 2027 along with a $10,000 fine on M80.

The other party involved in this fiasco was M80's team manager Igor Vivas. The official statement reads:

"M80 team manager, Igor Vivas, receives a minor misconduct penalty with a warning in response to his behavior in the aftermath of this altercation which demonstrated a lack of respect towards tournament officials."

The two members of the M80 roster were removed from the venue following the altercation during the DarkZero and M80 match. Reportedly, the latter had to forfeit round four after Budega repeatedly talked during the round. He was given two prior warnings before the round was awarded to DarkZero.

But the drama did not end there. Budega went to the DarkZero booth after the match and was seen engaging in a verbal altercation with its players.

A verbal altercation occurred at Six Invitational 2025 after the M80 vs DarkZero match (Image via Ubisoft)
Surprisingly, this is not the first time Budega has been banned from competitive R6. He faced a ban 12 months ago in Six Charlotte Major 2022 following misconduct, making this his second offense in competitive R6.

That's all we currently know about the M80 vs DarkZero drama at Six Invitational 2025. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on Rainbow Six Siege.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
