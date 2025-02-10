M80's Coach and Manager gets kicked out of Rainbow Six Siege Invitational: Everything we know

M80’s Coach, Matheus “Budega” Figueiredo, and their team manager, Igor Vivas, got kicked out of the ongoing Rainbow Six Siege Invitational 2025 event due to unsportsmanlike behavior. The incident happened after the conclusion of M80’s match against DarkZero in the first round of the playoff stage of Six Invitational 2025, which led to the event managers taking strict action.

Here is everything you must know about the incident.

Why did M80’s coach and manager get kicked out of Rainbow Six Siege Invitational 2025?

M80 and DarkZero were paired in the upper bracket first round during the playoff stage at Rainbow Six Siege Invitational 2025. During that game, M80 had to forfeit round four of the map, Bank, due to their coach “Budega” breaking the rules.

He had reportedly talked several times during rounds, which is strictly not allowed in the esports scene. Apparently, he was given two prior warnings before the automatic round win was awarded to the enemy team on his third strike.

This course of action was not taken well by “Budega”, who could be seen approaching DarkZero’s booth after the match, allegedly hurling slurs and pushing some of the players.

Following this altercation during the Rainbow Six Siege Invitational, the admins decided to “eject” M80’s coach “Budega” and their manager, Igor Vivas, immediately. According to their official statement, an active investigation was ongoing regarding their conduct.

M80’s founder and CEO, Marco, has also released an official statement regarding the issue. He said:

“Disappointed and shocked by what transpired during and after the match today. Completely unacceptable.

Sorry to the players, fans, Ubisoft staff and Dark Zero for what took place.

Completely ashamed of how M80 was represented today. Really no words.”

Considering the past behavior of the Brazilian coach “Budega”, this was not surprising at all. He had been in a similar situation in the past when he was handed a 12-month long suspension for misconduct during the Six Charlotte Major 2022.

This covers everything you must know about the M80 and DarkZero incident. It is advised to stay tuned to the Rainbow Six Siege Esports X page for further information regarding the matter before their lower bracket game on February 10.

