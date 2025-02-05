Rainbow Six Siege downtime today (February 5, 2025): Y9S4.3 update duration and when will servers be back online?

Rainbow Six Siege servers will be temporarily taken offline today, February 5, 2025, at 9 AM Eastern Time for scheduled maintenance as Ubisoft deploys the Y9S4.3 update. This downtime will affect all platforms, including PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, preventing players from accessing multiplayer game modes. The maintenance is expected to last up to 60 minutes and aims to enhance gameplay stability and performance.

This article provides details on the Rainbow Six Siege downtime today, including maintenance schedules, expected duration, and key changes arriving with the Y9S4.3 patch.

Rainbow Six Siege downtime today (February 5, 2025) for all regions

Ubisoft has officially confirmed the maintenance schedule for the Y9S4.3 update. As with previous patches, downtimes usually adhere to the communicated timeframe, and players should plan their gaming sessions accordingly. Here’s a regional breakdown of the scheduled maintenance start times:

International: 2:00 PM UTC

2:00 PM UTC United States: 6:00 AM PT / 9:00 AM ET

6:00 AM PT / 9:00 AM ET India: 7:30 PM IST

7:30 PM IST Japan: 11:00 PM JST

11:00 PM JST Australia: 12:00 AM AEST (February 6, 2025)

While the estimated downtime for this maintenance period is up to 60 minutes, players should keep an eye on Ubisoft’s official channels for real-time server status updates.

During the maintenance window, players will be unable to access Rainbow Six Siege’s online servers. Standard and ranked matchmaking will be temporarily disabled, and those already in a match before the downtime begins may experience connection issues. Once the maintenance concludes, the game should be fully operational with the latest updates.

Rainbow Six Siege downtime: Y9S4.3 update in brief

The Y9S4.3 patch brings a few improvements, primarily focusing on boot time enhancements and a critical bug fix for user experience.

Improved boot time

This improvement is only for Windows PC users. Ubisoft has removed unnecessary reboots of RainbowSix.exe caused by BattlEye relaunches. Moreover, the startup process has been streamlined, reducing load time by approximately 50%.

Bug fix

A bug in the user interface has been fixed where Squad Menu matchmaking settings were not being saved after rebooting the game.

That's all you need to know about the Y9S4.3 update for Rainbox Six. Do note that the downtime could be more than 60 minutes if developers encounter more issues. However, such delays would be informed beforehand.

