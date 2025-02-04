Rainbow Six Siege Y9S4 Player Protection update: Anti-Cheat and Anti-Toxicity systems changes explained

Rainbow Six Siege Y9S4 has a few new updates around its Anti-Cheat and Anti-Toxicity systems to provide a better gameplay experience to the community. The changes and their impact were highlighted in an official Ubisoft blog and included information on various features. These included the detection of mouse and keyboard on console platforms, the detection of cheaters, and a refresh for the Reputation System.

Rainbow Six Siege Y9S4 has taken steps toward protecting the player base more fiercely and punishing any violations. This is a great development, as upholding the integrity of the game is one of the key concerns for online multiplayer titles.

This article will highlight all the new changes that will be integrated as a part of the player protection program in Rainbow Six Siege Y9S4.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

Trending

Rainbow Six Siege Y9S4 Player Protection to bring major changes

As already established, Rainbow Six Siege Y9S4 is set to introduce a set of new boundaries to create a fair battlefield for the player base. Here is a quick overview of the tweaks that will be deployed to this tactical shooter:

Cheat Vendors: One of the most prevalent cheating software in Siege is now being detected in-game. Users utilizing such third-party applications are being banned and the devs confirmed that the vendor appears to have gone offline. The team is hopeful that this anti-cheat system will continue to yield results and protect the game in the future.

One of the most prevalent cheating software in Siege is now being detected in-game. Users utilizing such third-party applications are being banned and the devs confirmed that the vendor appears to have gone offline. The team is hopeful that this anti-cheat system will continue to yield results and protect the game in the future. MouseTrap: The devs have an exclusive anti-cheat system that can detect if a player is using mouse and keyboard on consoles. If caught, players are now pushed into the PC matchmaking pool while enabling PC weapon recoil for a total of 90 days.

The devs have an exclusive anti-cheat system that can detect if a player is using mouse and keyboard on consoles. If caught, players are now pushed into the PC matchmaking pool while enabling PC weapon recoil for a total of 90 days. Rage Cheating: Y9S3’s battle against rage hackers was a success as the new anti-cheat implementations were able to detect and ban any gameplay violations. This process will boost the devs to implement new violation categories for future use.

Y9S3’s battle against rage hackers was a success as the new anti-cheat implementations were able to detect and ban any gameplay violations. This process will boost the devs to implement new violation categories for future use. Lag Exploit: The devs have already deployed patches to fix this problem where users could create advantageous situations for themselves by utilizing network discrepancies. The team has announced that they will monitor this console-specific problem closely.

The devs have already deployed patches to fix this problem where users could create advantageous situations for themselves by utilizing network discrepancies. The team has announced that they will monitor this console-specific problem closely. Encryption: The Binary Hardening method has been successful in safeguarding the game’s code and increasing overall security.

The Binary Hardening method has been successful in safeguarding the game’s code and increasing overall security. Sanctions: If any cheater is detected during a match, they will be removed from the match and the whole game will be canceled for all the players. This is being done to reduce time for players in unfair or illegitimate matches. The new changes have also made progress in detecting bots that work automatically and will be permanently banned upon the first detection.

Expand Tweet

Also read: Rainbow Six Invitational 2025 Twitch drops, rewards, and how to get them

Here is a brief about the Anti-Toxicity changes for Rainbow Six Siege Y9S4:

Reputation System: The new Reputation System has performed according to the expectations of the developers. The process situates player accounts in distinct categories. The blog provided a graph to showcase that most players fall in the Respectable bucket. Even the slightest negative behavior is enough for the system to relocate players from the Exemplary or Esteemed categories down to the Respectable position.

The new Reputation System has performed according to the expectations of the developers. The process situates player accounts in distinct categories. The blog provided a graph to showcase that most players fall in the Respectable bucket. Even the slightest negative behavior is enough for the system to relocate players from the Exemplary or Esteemed categories down to the Respectable position. Automated Chat Moderation: The game will feature an automatic chat moderation for text channels. The system is now able to detect negative comments better and dropped the overall player reports for abusive texts by around 33%.

The game will feature an automatic chat moderation for text channels. The system is now able to detect negative comments better and dropped the overall player reports for abusive texts by around 33%. Usernames: The devs have acknowledged that there are a few toxic elements that retain offensive or unacceptable usernames. An Anti-Toxicity username solution is being developed to ban any such violations.

Read more: Best Ram loadout in Rainbow Six Siege

The official Rainbow Six Siege Y9S4 Player Protection blog also highlighted that the game will likely receive more features like Automated Voice Chat Moderation in future updates. Fans can check out the official Ubisoft website for the nitty-gritty.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.